Tamil Nadu's voter base crosses six crores for the first time

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of voters in the State has crossed six crore for the first time and women voters continue to outnumber men.



According to the supplementary electoral roll released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the total number of voters in Tamil Nadu as on Tuesday (December 17), stands at 6,00,01329.

This roll would be used for the ensuing elections to rural local bodies.



The women voters who have been outnumbering men for the past five years, sustained their increase this time too.

The number now stands at 3,03,49,118 while the male voters are 2,96,46,287. There are 5,924 people registered as transgenders.



For the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu, the number of women voters exceeded men in April 2014. It all started with a minor increase of 3,237 at that time and the gap between men and women voters has rose to 7,02,831.



Already, in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, women outnumbered men in 15 constituencies and in every summary revision and other special drives of the Election Commission, the number of women voter rose towards bridging the gap and subsequently overtook the number of male voters.



In the beginning of 2011, the number of men and women voters stood at 2,38,07,959 and 2,35,49,384 respectively leaving a gap of 2.58 lakh between them. In November 2011, the gap between the men and women voters had slightly come down to 2.42 lakh.



By the end of 2012, the gap between the both genders had come down further to 2.32 lakh when the total number of voters exceeded five crores.

In January, 2013, the difference came down further to just 1.45 lakh. During the summary revision in January, 2014, the gap between the men and women voters became very narrow - 36,333. In April 2014 revision, the women voters were 3,237 more than male voters.

