Tunes of heritage & history

Naaz Ghani

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The group of 30 men and women looked up at the massive metal bell, suspended six metres over their heads. “This bell is made of pure metal and weighs over 400 kg. If you look closely, it has all the dasavataras carved into its sides,” said V Sriram, historian who was conducting the Kathai Kalai Parampariyam heritage walk at VR Chennai on Saturday.

The bell is one of the exhibits VR Chennai has set up around their premises depicting various historical finds of traditional south Indian temple culture. Curated by VR Chennai and centred around the dasavataras, the exhibits range from artifacts discovered from the Kadamba dynasty in the 4th century CE to the Vijayanagara dynasty in the 14th century.

Replication of a 400-kg Nandi

bull is on display  R Satish Babu

Launched on May 1 earlier this year, the walk held on December 14 was a Margazhi special with musician Ashwath Narayanan singing carnatic ballads around the story of each exhibit. “This here calls for the story of Nammalvar, the fifth of the 12 Vaishnava Alwar saints. Since childhood he never uttered a word.

He found a hollow tamarind tree trunk and began meditating in it till Madhurakavi Alwar followed a bright light that led to him. Another Alwar, Nammalvar has many temples in Thoothukudi dedicated to him and in one of them hangs this massive bell,” said Sriram gesturing towards its replica. Ashwath then took over with a melodious rendition in praise of Nammalvar.

A few exhibits were suspended from the ceiling while others were sculptures and paintings from various temples in Tamil Nadu. A 400 kg Nandi bull, originally made out of bricks at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva was replicated too. “The replica here is made of fiberglass, but a picture taken during the colonial era shows that the Nandi at the temple was made of bricks,” said Sriram as he explained the history of the sacred bull. “It’s a common tradition to coat the bull in pepper, so that Nandi sneezes and we have rain,” he quipped.The walk will be held every Saturday at 10.30 am at the VR Chennai premises. For details, call 9999061043.