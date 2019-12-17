Woman, 5-yr-old daughter run over by bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were run over by an MTC bus in Keezhkattalai on Sunday. The deceased were identified as A Sudha of Tirusulam and her daughter Shivani. The woman’s two-year-old son Deepak escaped with minor injuries.

“The incident happened when the trio was returning from Sudha’s maternal house in Kovilambakkam in a two-wheeler. On Medavakkam main road at Echankadu near Keezhkattalai, their two-wheeler was rammed by an MTC bus. As they fell on the road, the bus ran over the woman and her daughter. Both of them died on the spot. The boy Deepak survived with minor injuries as he fell on the other side of the road,” said a traffic investigation officer.