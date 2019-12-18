20-kg tumour removed from woman’s body in Egmore govt hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, doctors at Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, removed a 20-kg tumour from one of the ovaries of a 51-year-old of Chromepet recently. The tumour developed to such a massive size over seven years, doctors said. Doctors said that in the 175-year history of the hospital no record of doctors removing such a tumour was reported. The tumour was removed and sent for biopsy. S Rathi was admitted on November 16 and surgery was performed on December 10. After two hours of struggle, doctors removed the tumour without damaging it.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Seethalakshmi, Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the hospital, said, “The size of the patient’s stomach was double that of a full-term pregnant woman. Tumour was found on the left ovary. Ovary tumours are mostly reported among women in the age group of 45-60, who attain menopause. Regular check-ups should be done to diagnose it early.”

Seethalakshmi, who performed the surgery, said, “Since we did not know the tumour type, care was taken to prevent any damage to it as in the case of cancerous tumour it can recur if fluids are spilled in the body. The tumour was pressing liver, small intestine, large intestine, uterus and other parts.”

The patient’s body weight was 50 kg before the surgery. It reduced to 30 kg after the tumour was removed, Sampath Kumari, Director and Superintendent, Government Hospital for Women and Children said. In medical literature no such case had been reported earlier from India.“We searched in medical literature and found in 1922, 148.6 kg, in 1963, 79.4 kg in 2003, 50 kg and another 30 to 40 kgs of tumour cases were reported from other countries. However, there was no such case from India.” Rathi said, “My stomach started swelling day-by-day. A private hospital took a scan and referred me to this hospital.”