Home Cities Chennai

20-kg tumour removed from woman’s body in Egmore govt hospital

For the first time, doctors at Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, removed a 20-kg tumour from one of the ovaries of a 51-year-old of Chromepet recently.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors interact with the Rathi after 20kg of her tumour was successfully removed | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, doctors at Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, removed a 20-kg tumour from one of the ovaries of a 51-year-old of Chromepet recently. The tumour developed to such a massive size over seven years, doctors said. Doctors said that in the 175-year history of the hospital no record of doctors removing such a tumour was reported. The tumour was removed and sent for biopsy. S Rathi was admitted on November 16 and surgery was performed on December 10. After two hours of struggle, doctors removed the tumour without damaging it.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday Seethalakshmi, Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the hospital, said, “The size of the patient’s stomach was double that of a full-term pregnant woman. Tumour was found on the left ovary. Ovary tumours are mostly reported among women in the age group of 45-60, who attain menopause. Regular check-ups should be done to diagnose it early.”

Seethalakshmi, who performed the surgery, said, “Since we did not know the tumour type, care was taken to prevent any damage to it as in the case of cancerous tumour it can recur if fluids are spilled in the body. The tumour was pressing liver, small intestine, large intestine, uterus and other parts.”

The patient’s body weight was 50 kg before the surgery. It reduced to 30 kg after the tumour was removed, Sampath Kumari, Director and Superintendent, Government Hospital for Women and Children said. In medical literature no such case had been reported earlier from India.“We searched in medical literature and found in 1922, 148.6 kg, in 1963, 79.4 kg in 2003, 50 kg and another 30 to 40 kgs of tumour cases were reported from other countries. However, there was no such case from India.” Rathi said, “My stomach started swelling day-by-day. A private hospital took a scan and referred me to this hospital.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp