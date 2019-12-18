Home Cities Chennai

Ambattur Industrial Estate stormwater drains jammed

Expressing concern over the water-logging problem, the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) has demanded immediate remedial measures.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the water-logging problem, the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) has demanded immediate remedial measures. During the recent rains, units in AIE North phase were water-logged to about 4 to 5 feet of water, due to blockages in PWD canal, the association said. Moreover, people living in the periphery of the industrial estate let out sewage into the stormwater drains of the AIE as they don’t have sewage connection.

The sewage carried by tankers from septic tanks in the villages and upstream locations such as Thirumullaivoyal, Ambattur, Padi and other areas is also clandestinely dumped into the estate’s stormwater drains, said AN Sujeesh, AIEMA president.

The association has demanded periodic desilting and widening of the canals before monsoon. Besides, a joint monitoring body consisting of representatives from AIEMA, Chennai Corporation, residents associations, PWD and TANSIDCO should be set up to find a lasting solution to this long-standing problem. Till the neighbouring villages are provided sewage connections, soak pits should be provided at the exit points of the villages.

AN Gireeshan, AIEMA general secretary, said a common effluent treatment plant (CETP), with a capacity of two MLD, had been operational in the industrial estate since September to take care of the trade effluents from units. “In addition to the two coolant recovery plants we have, we are going in for new-technology equipment which can be taken to individual units for recovery of coolant oil,” added Gireeshan.

