‘Anna IoE’ will have the same quota policy

The State government, on multiple occasions, asserted that it was determined on supporting Anna University earn the IoE status.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:39 AM

By SUSHMITHA RAMAKRISHNAN  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, on multiple occasions, asserted that it was determined on supporting Anna University earn the IoE status. Once awarded, Anna University will be the first State university to earn that status. Even as this is the case, many engineering aspirants wondered if Anna University will continue to uphold the 69 per cent reservation policy followed in Tamil Nadu. 

The State government, through an order on Monday said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had clarified the existing reservation policy will prevail. “The MHRD while giving further clarification... has stated that all provisions of the State Act including Reservation Policy, under which the University was created will continue to be applicable to it even after getting the status of IoE,” the order noted.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had considered Anna University for the IoE status under the ‘Public Institutions’ category, however, said that the varsity will be given the status only if the State government commits to providing half the funds. While public institutions are eligible for a funding Rs 1,000 crore for earning the IoE status, Tamil Nadu government will have to provide half of it. IoE is a recognition scheme for higher education institutes in India, set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017. The plan encompasses twenty institutions, 16 of which have already been declared Institutes of Eminence as of August 2019.

“Once the funding from the status flows in, we will be able to invest in State-of-the-art technology for laboratories, develop collaborations with educational institutions across the globe and overall work the varsity towards achieving international standards,” said a senior faculty from the College of Engineering Guindy.

Both students and faculty members from the varsity and affiliated colleges welcomed the initiative. “Anna University and affiliated colleges are in dire need of additional funds. There is major gap between the industry and institution due to lack of sufficient funds. This may bridge that gap,” said KM Karthik, president of All India Private Engineering College Employees Union.

Half of Rs 1,000 crore
While public institutions are eligible for a funding Rs 1,000 crore for earning the IoE status, TN government will have to provide half of it for Anna University to gain the Institute of Excellence status

