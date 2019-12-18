Home Cities Chennai

Be stroke aware 

A drastic change in lifestyle has doubled the risk factors, thereby increasing number of stroke cases in the country

Published: 18th December 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Stroke occurs when there is sudden loss/reduced blood supply to brain, that results in brain cells dying immediately.

By Dr Sharath Kumar GG
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is reeling under the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and stroke has emerged as one of the major threats among NCDs. In India, stroke is the second leading cause of death and the leading cause for disability. Every one in five individuals is at a risk of developing this deadly disease.

Understanding stroke
A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted through either a blocked blood vessel in the brain (ischemic stroke) or a ruptured or burst blood vessel in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Depending on the severity of stroke, loss of brain and bodily function or death may occur. Motor function, speech and memory may get impacted.

Eighty per cent of stroke cases are ischemic strokes and are, in general, painless. Since the patient is idle or quiet during a stroke, due to loss of motor functions, there are no dire signs as opposed to a heart attack. Hence, it is difficult to notice and understand the emergency. Brain is an unforgiving organ and cannot survive five minutes without blood supply. This causes a person to lose two million neurons every minute, thereby disconnecting the overall functioning of the body. 

Lack of awareness: 
A challenge
Stroke cases have surged due to various factors including sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, smoking and obesity caused by eating junk food. These lifestyle-based risk factors are commonly observed in metro cities. Despite the vast number, stroke cases in India still go unreported. 

Treatment options
The current technological advancements in medicine enable doctors to potentially reverse the paralytic stroke occurred due to ischemic stroke if patient reaches the appropriate hospital in golden hours. Mechanical thrombectomy (stent retrievers with which large vessels can be opened) has been a boon in stroke treatment. 

It is critical for a person to reach a stroke-ready hospital within six hours (golden hours) of the incident. Unfortunately, only one per cent of the patients reach within this golden period, rendering their case untreatable. 

Ninety-nine per cent of the patients go to local nursing homes where there is no CT scan or neurological facility available and lose precious time in just detection of the condition rather than initiating treatment which is quite crucial. Every individual needs to be aware of stroke symptoms and knowledge of stroke ready hospitals in their vicinity and reach within the golden hour. The author is an interventional neuroradiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru

Time for change

Strokes can be managed effectively with adherence to treatment and lifestyle changes
 Quit smoking and regulate alcohol consumption 
 Exercise and maintain your weight  
 Keep diabetes, cholesterol and BP in check
 Be stroke-smart and spread the awareness to your family members and friends
 Know your stroke-ready hospitals around you and do not waste time to get the benefit of the ‘golden hour’ window to reverse the stroke

When should you seek medical attention? 
 B: Loss of Balance
 E: Lack of clear Eyesight/ Vision
 F: One side of the Face droops
 A: The inability to raise one’s Arm fully
 S: Speech is slurred, repeated, drunk-like, confused
 T:  Time matters. Every minute causes the loss of two million neurons 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp