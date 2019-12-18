Home Cities Chennai

CBSE public exams to start on Feb 15

Public exams for students of Classes X and XII under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start on February 15, according to the board’s official website www.cbse.nic.in.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Public exams for students of Classes X and XII under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start on February 15, according to the board’s official website www.cbse.nic.in. Both classes will first take exams in vocational and elective subjects followed by core subjects later.  The direct link to ClassXexamdatesheetis https://drive.google.com/file/d/11gGAGL4_zTe6MzmwJu901r1HkLEzobMc/view and for Class XII is https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-ArzaNYfnOUf_P2scGjy-wMwEJjRmvMI/view. Many students complained that home page of the official website kept crashing on Tuesday evening after the exam schedule was released.

