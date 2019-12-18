Creeping Beauties

Veena Nanda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Creepers are an important part of the landscape. They create a soothing effect and blossom throughout the year. They last up to 40 years and can be planted any time of the year, if maintained properly. Ideally, they should be planted in the ground but if you plan to use a pot, use one with a diameter of at least 20 inches. Creepers or climbers develop tendrils (thin extensions from the stem) or suckers (stem sprouts) for anchorage or twine themselves around their props. Although they spread naturally, their stems can be tied to lead them to extend towards a particular direction.Here are some easy-to-grow creepers you can try growing.

Bougainvillea

Talking about climbers, the bougainvillea is the first plant genus that comes to mind. It is a low-care vine, commonly recognised by its flamboyant clusters of vividly hued flower-like bracts.

Blue Pea

Commonly known as Asian pigeonwings and butterfly pea, Blue Pea produces blue colour flowers. It

blossoms all through the year to produce delicate blue flowers.

Allamanda

This creeper gets pink or yellow tinted flowers. It requires full sunlight or light shade to grow well. In winter, the creeper requires soil that is not very moist.

Blue morning glory

Also known as blue dawn flower or koali awa, this evergreen vine features striking blue-purple trumpet-shaped flowers, dark-green velvety heart-shaped leaves and a slender twining stem.

Passion flower

It produces purple and red flowers throughout the year. These grow into tender shrubs and have evergreen leaves, which are dark green in colour. Its flowers grow

8 cm in width and have coronal filaments.

Bigonia venusta

This creeper can grow to a height of 15 feet. It bears orange colour trumpet-shaped flowers and can grow in sunny or semi-shaded areas. The flowering takes place during summers.

Thunbergia Grandiflora

The Bengal clock vine has trumpet-shaped blue flowers borne in long clusters and dense foliage. This native Indian plant, also known as Bengal trumpet, has rope-like stems which twine only clockwise.

Clerodendrum Thomsoniae

The bleeding heart vine bears ornamental bi-coloured flowers and bushy green leaves. The five-lobed white sepals with little red flowers contrast with the green backdrop, making the climber picturesque.

Rangoon Creeper vine

This pretty vine with red and pink flowers is found in Asia and known as Madhumalti in India. It gives out a very pleasing fragrance in the evening.

