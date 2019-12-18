Offbeat choices for mainstream students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Take Diversion - Explore New Paths. This two-day PR campaign is organised by the postgraduate department of Media Management department, MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The campaign intends to create awareness among students about various off-beat and unconventional career paths they can take after their basic college education. “PR campaign is a part of the term paper. We’ve been having this event for the past ten years. Students come up with engaging and relevant topics.

Last year it was PCOD and this year, the topic is offbeat careers. As teachers, we only help in shaping their ideas. The effort is theirs,” said a faculty from the department. The event on Tuesday was kickstarted by chief guest Ashok Selvan. The south Indian actor spoke about career opportunities in the cinema industry. He encouraged the students to take up roles such as cinematography, direction and script-writing. “Cinema has always been considered a taboo irrespective of gender.

Of course, there are challenges, negativity and struggles like any industry, I believe that if more women come into the fields then there will be better stories,” he said while addressing the audience. The speakers for the first day were Rohini Rau, sailor; Subiksha Venkat and Priyadarshini, social media influencers and bloggers; Badri Seshadhri, founder of Motta Maadi Music and Hema Subramaniam, entrepreneur. Rohini addressed topics like hospital clowning, sailing and arts.

“Stage has been a huge platform in my career. I don’t have a set of plans. I believe that when opportunities come your way then you must be in a position to grab them. People who’re busy are the ones with the most time,” she said. Every presentation was followed by a question and answer session from students. The campaign will have students from various city colleges. “I think offbeat careers is the topic of the hour. Students in the Masters programme and final year need to stay updated on what’s happening in the job markets. This will be very useful,” said Niharika Jain, a member of the core organising team.