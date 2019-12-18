Student protests against CAA continues for the third day in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As students from University of Madras, Chepauk campus, students enter third day of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the varsity officials have prevented the entry of day scholars and alumni into the campus and have asked resident students to leave the hostel by Wednesday evening through informal communication.

A little about 20 students are inside the campus continuing the sit in protest that started on Tuesday afternoon.

Policemen are posted at the gates of the university campus at Chepauk preventing entry of any students or reporters.

Students say the left the campus Tuesday night on promise they will be allowed to enter the campus in the morning. But now they are being prevented from joining the protests.

Even before the Christmas vacation had begun, the varsity had also informally communicated to its students that it will stay closed until the next semester begins. This has sent students, particularly those from other States into panic as they scramble to find tickets to their home towns.

Students, particularly from Kerala and other South Indian States find it further difficult to find train and bus tickets owing to the Sabarimala season. The available bus tickets too, are very expensive, the students rued.

Speaking to Express, V Duraisamy, the Vice Chancellor of the varsity however said that the hostels will continue to function but classes will not happen until the start of the next semester. He refused to comment on the protest.

Meanwhile, students from the Chepauk campus, who started their protest on Monday, staged a sit-in on Tuesday and continued to protest through the night.

Two students of University of Madras, Kaarthikeyan V V and Subbiah M, detained by police on Tuesday afternoon were released at Mylapore police station after a couple of teaching staff visited the police station on midnight Tuesday.

Kaarthikeyan told Express, "We weren't physically attacked or harassed by the cops. But in the noon, we were nabbed for asking reason from the police who prevented the woman students of TISS from protesting at the Marina beach road. So, we were taken to Triplicane station first. After a short enquiry, at around 2 pm we were taken to Mylapore police station."

Subbiah said that it is overwhelming to know that his friends had been protesting for them.

"This kind of unity is emotional and inspiring at the moment. At the police station we were constantly enquired about why we oppose CAA but we did answer all of them. Further actions will be discussed with all students present here."

About 25 students stayed in the campus through the night on Tuesday. "Our friends had returned safe and this is a sign of victory of our democratic protest. So we will continue to voice out for the revoking of CAA" said Yuvasri, student of Political science department.

Students demanded the varsity to not close down the hostel and allow students to peacefully protest on campus.

No other students protests reported in Chennai. Police officers told Express they have communicated to all the college principals to ensure students don't gather in their campuses.

Regarding the protest at University of Madras, a police officer said they will take a wait-and-watch approach. Since the campus is locked, no new student can join the protest. "Let the students inside continue protest. We will also continue to guard the campus," an officer told Express.