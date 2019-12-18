Theni man held for ganja smuggling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai zonal unit arrested a 28-year-old man of Theni district for smuggling 210-kg ganja near Rettai Eri on Tuesday.According to an NCB release, following a tip-off, a commercial vehicle bearing a fake AP registration number was checked at MGR Nagar in Rettai Eri and 210-kg ganja was found concealed in a pile of sweet potatoes covered with polythene. C Eshwaran, an accused in an earlier NBC case, was apprehended.

The contraband was sourced from Andhra Pradesh-Odhisa border and part of it was reportedly distributed in Chennai. Earlier this month, the NCB team arrested one Natarajan alias Raja (54) of Tiruvallur district and during a search at his house, 3.270-kg methamphetamine, 25.670-kg ephedrine, 270-gm hashish and 20 tablets (two strips) of Alprazolam were seized. He was produced before the Ambattur Judicial Magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.