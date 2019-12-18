Home Cities Chennai

Theni man held for ganja smuggling

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai zonal unit arrested a 28-year-old man of Theni district for smuggling 210-kg ganja near Rettai Eri on Tuesday.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai zonal unit arrested a 28-year-old man of Theni district for smuggling 210-kg ganja near Rettai Eri on Tuesday.According to an NCB release, following a tip-off, a commercial vehicle bearing a fake AP registration number was checked at MGR Nagar in Rettai Eri and 210-kg  ganja was found concealed in a pile of sweet potatoes covered with polythene. C Eshwaran, an accused in an earlier NBC case, was apprehended.

The contraband was sourced from Andhra Pradesh-Odhisa border and part of it was reportedly distributed in Chennai. Earlier this month, the NCB team arrested one Natarajan alias Raja (54) of Tiruvallur district and during a search at his house, 3.270-kg methamphetamine, 25.670-kg ephedrine, 270-gm hashish and 20 tablets (two strips) of Alprazolam were seized. He was produced before the Ambattur Judicial Magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp