This new bus stop’s service comes to a halt

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following the construction of Central Metro station, the Park bus stop was shifted by about 50 metres and a new shelter was built. However, commuters rue that they are forced to stand in the open near the old bus stop, as most buses do not stop at the new one. “It has been about four months since the issue began. Despite having a bus shelter, we are forced to bear the brunt of waiting under the hot sun and pouring rain as the buses stop on the other side of Central Metro station, where the old bus stop was once located. Particularly, senior citizens are finding it very difficult,” said Balaji, one of the commuters.

Concurring, a 61-year-old commuter at the bus stop said the buses halt at different places each day. “There is no designated stopping place for the drivers. At times, they stop on the other side of the Metro station, sometimes right in front of the station or near the shelter. Depending on wherever they halt, the commuters have to run to catch the bus. Since this road always remains packed with vehicles, it is extremely risky to go helter-skelter,” he said.

At any time of the day, at least 30-40 commuters can be seen waiting at the bus stop as it is on the arterial stretch. When the commuters keep running from one corner to the other to catch the bus, it also leads to traffic snarls during peak hours.

“Another reason that the buses do not stop in the new place is that share autorickshaws occupy the path reserved for buses, most of the time. So, the bus drivers find it convenient to stop the bus ahead of the Central Metro entrance and continue towards the main road. A traffic cop must be posted to monitor this situation,” said Ramani, another commuter.When contacted, an official of Metropolitan Transportation Corporation said they were not aware of this and that they will instruct the drivers to stop near the new bus stop.

Traffic snarls

At any time of the day, at least 30-40 commuters can be seen waiting at the bus stop as it is on the arterial stretch. When the commuters keep running from one corner to the other to catch the bus, it also leads to traffic snarls during peak hours.