A homage to Bharatanatyam

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This Margazhi season marks the second year of Bharatanatyam danseuse Priya Murle as the convener of Natyadarshan Conference. Last year, Priya thought it’d be best to devote the theme to classical dances and how they have evolved. This year, though the theme will be about dance, it will also focus on the dancer.

Priya Murle and Kartik Fine Arts are set to present this year’s Natyadarshan Conference on Decemebr 21 and 22 on the theme — Kadamba, which means delving deeper into the evolution of Indian classical dance over time.

In the two-day event, the morning sessions will be about theoretical aspects of dance, evenings will have dance performances. Starting with basics like adavus (basic steps in classical dance), the lectures will include rasa, lasyam and music aspects. “The intention is to first talk about the basics which is important in the classical tradition. Then we move on to other aspects like the mind. The conference will be on the physical, emotional and spiritual impact of Natyam,” says Priya.

Scholars will focus on the difference between Bharatanatyam and Bhagavatamela traditions. There will also be a Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi duet by Meera Sreenarayanan and Sreelakshmy Govardhanan to show matching synergies in the two dance forms. The lectures will also look into some of the different banis (style) like Kancheepuram Bani and Mysore Bani.

Apart from technical aspects of dance and drama, the aim of the conference is to address questions — whether art impacts our mind, body and soul like in the case of sabdams and kauthavams. While sabdams are Abhinaya-based pieces with some foot-work, kauthavams are totally based on footwork. Kalakshetra Foundation will also present its work at the conference.

The conference will be inaugurated on December 20, 5 pm at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore. For details, call: 24997788