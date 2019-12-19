A star stylist

RK Srividya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class. Finesse. Clarity. These words best define the works of costume designer and fashion stylist Amrita Ram. A graduate from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, she has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Her refreshing makeover for Radhika Sarathkumar, who turns host for the first time with Kodeeswari — an all-women game show to be premiered in Colors Tamil from December 23 — has already taken the Internet by storm. On the sidelines of the show’s launch at EVP Film City recently, Amrita goes on to speak more about her career and interests.

What inspires your style?

I always believe in creating styles that anyone can try their hands on. For this, I travel a lot and take cues from the streets and local culture. Pairing solid colour saris with contrast blouses is something that I have been experimenting with. Also, not many see the beauty in using different textures. I take this idea to people by designing costumes that can be interpreted rather than replicated. Kanjivaram, Paithani, Ikkat and Narayanpet are some of my preferred handlooms.

Did Kollywood turn out to be your ideal launchpad?

It all started with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi. With an opportunity to dress up a personality comes responsibility. I develop a rapport with the artists before presenting them. That is how I end up making clothes that speak for themselves. Besides, every director and actor I worked with, in the industry, reinforced strength in me.

Share your experience of being with Ulaga Nayagan.

Bigg Boss seasons 2 and 3 (Tamil) marked my entry into the small screen. Kamal Haasan is an institution by himself and learning from the horse’s mouth is always special. He has shared a lot of costume tips, collar and tuck-in hacks. From him, I learned that there is nothing called perfection, but only excellence.

How is styling for the small screen different?

Fabric is an interpretation; a medium to tell tales using colours and designs. There are several limitations while styling a movie character. However, it is different when it comes to TV shows where anchors become the spokesperson of my style. Getting on board for Kodeeswari is very exciting. By fusing primary colours on fabric, I have gone back to the basics and tried different styles on Radhika.

Are editorial shoots avenues for future fashion?

The quotient of fashion that can be explored and exploited in an editorial shoot is phenomenal. I need to be on my toes, style on the spot and have options always. Confidence is key for setting a trend and these shoots allow us to do more of it.

What is in store for 2020?

Pink is the new black. There is beauty in every shade of this exciting colour and people will get to see more of it in my works.

DONNING MANY HATS

Despite having a 315-day work schedule for the year, Amrita finds time for aerial yoga, backpacking to new places and donning the hat of maternity and newborn stylist in the US. “I would like to work with Nayanthara, Vijay and Ajith Kumar,” she says.

Current projects

Indian 2 for Kamal Haasan

Thalapathy 64 and KA for Andrea Jeremiah

Paramapatha Vilaiyattu for Trisha

Keerthy 20 in Telugu

Awards

Best Costume Designer for 2019 for Vada Chennai at JFW Movie Awards

Zingbi Fashion Awards’ Most Desirable Stylist of the Year, 2019