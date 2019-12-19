Home Cities Chennai

A star stylist

Amrita Ram in conversation with RK Srividya shares her life lessons from Kamal Haasan, creating breakthrough looks for Radhika Sarathkumar in the soon-to-be-aired TV show Kodeeswari and more

Published: 19th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

In the New Year episode of Kodeeswari, Radhika Sarathkumar will be sporting a vintage look

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class. Finesse. Clarity. These words best define the works of costume designer and fashion stylist Amrita Ram. A graduate from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, she has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Her refreshing makeover for Radhika Sarathkumar, who turns host for the first time with Kodeeswari — an all-women game show to be premiered in Colors Tamil from December 23 — has already taken the Internet by storm. On the sidelines of the show’s launch at EVP Film City recently, Amrita goes on to speak more about her career and interests.
Excerpts follow.

What inspires your style?
I always believe in creating styles that anyone can try their hands on. For this, I travel a lot and take cues from the streets and local culture. Pairing solid colour saris with contrast blouses is something that I have been experimenting with. Also, not many see the beauty in using different textures. I take this idea to people by designing costumes that can be interpreted rather than replicated. Kanjivaram, Paithani, Ikkat and Narayanpet are some of my preferred handlooms.

Did Kollywood turn out to be your ideal launchpad?
It all started with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi. With an opportunity to dress up a personality comes responsibility. I develop a rapport with the artists before presenting them. That is how I end up making clothes that speak for themselves. Besides, every director and actor I worked with, in the industry, reinforced strength in me.

Share your experience of being with Ulaga Nayagan.
Bigg Boss seasons 2 and 3 (Tamil) marked my entry into the small screen. Kamal Haasan is an institution by himself and learning from the horse’s mouth is always special. He has shared a lot of costume tips, collar and tuck-in hacks. From him, I learned that there is nothing called perfection, but only excellence.

How is styling for the small screen different?
Fabric is an interpretation; a medium to tell tales using colours and designs. There are several limitations while styling a movie character. However, it is different when it comes to TV shows where anchors become the spokesperson of my style. Getting on board for Kodeeswari is very exciting. By fusing primary colours on fabric, I have gone back to the basics and tried different styles on Radhika.

Are editorial shoots avenues for future fashion?
The quotient of fashion that can be explored and exploited in an editorial shoot is phenomenal. I need to be on my toes, style on the spot and have options always. Confidence is key for setting a trend and these shoots allow us to do more of it.

What is in store for 2020?
Pink is the new black. There is beauty in every shade of this exciting colour and people will get to see more of it in my works.

DONNING MANY HATS
Despite having a 315-day work schedule for the year, Amrita finds time for aerial yoga, backpacking to new places and donning the hat of maternity and newborn stylist in the US. “I would like to work with Nayanthara, Vijay and Ajith Kumar,” she says.

Current projects
 Indian 2  for Kamal Haasan
 Thalapathy 64 and KA  for Andrea Jeremiah
 Paramapatha Vilaiyattu for Trisha
 Keerthy 20  in Telugu

Awards
 Best Costume Designer for 2019 for Vada Chennai at JFW Movie Awards
 Zingbi Fashion Awards’ Most Desirable Stylist of the Year, 2019

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp