Citizenship Act protests: Around 20 Madras University students removed from campus by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-odd students of Madras University, who continued with their sit-in protest against the Centre's Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the second consecutive day, were whisked away by the police late on Wednesday night.

They were bundled up and taken away in a police van from the campus at around 11.30 pm, and let off near the Triplicane police station.

Currently, there are no students protesting at the Madras University campus. A senior police officer told Express that no case is being registered on the students."Since they protested only inside the university and no violence took place, we are not registering a case. We will act only if the university officials lodge a complaint," said a police officer.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders across Karnataka till December 21 midnight

A few students claimed they were detained as they wanted to take the protest outside the campus.

Earlier in the day, a senior police official and a faculty member had met the protesting students to talk them out of the agitation.

Several students from various colleges such as MCC, Pachaiyappas College, AM Jain College, Presidency College, New College, and Quaid-E-Millath joined the protest on Wednesday.