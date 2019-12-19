Fashion fundas in her trunk

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Entrepreneur Himra Minhaj believes that adulthood is the best time to make the most out of one’s career. Little did Himra Minhaj know that her entrepreneurial debut at a college exhibition would pave way for a long-term journey in the field. The 23-year-old started her career with an online skincare brand called Sugarmyylove in 2014. One thing led to another and she launched her pop-up event series called The Trunk Bazaar in early 2017, a lifestyle event series that she’s been organising for the past two years. Himra curates different brands under one roof. Ahead of the sixth edition, she talks to us about her experience.

Tell us about yourself.

I’m born and raised in Chennai. I completed my Bachelors of Business Administration degree at Ethiraj College for Women and landed a job in a bank in 2016. I soon quit it to start my full-time business.

When did you realise that entrepreneurship was your calling?

We used to have Entrepreneurial Development Bazaar in our college every year. I took part in it under the brand name Sugarmyylove, a skincare initiative, and bagged the first prize. That gave me confidence. Now I manage both Sugarmyylove and The Trunk Bazaar.

Tell us about your upcoming event.

It’s a Christmas carnival at Buva House. Patrons can find everything they want for the festival, New Year and Pongal. We’ve tied up with Spade Events and are putting together a whole new experience with gaming events by Gameistry Entertainment, flash mob by The Batman Society and VR Games. Around 70 brands from different parts of south India will be displaying their products.

How do you unwind?

I love making artisanal soaps in my free time. I indulge in retail therapy once in a while. Working out in the gym is the biggest stress buster.

What’s your life philosophy?

I don’t think about the future. I follow a three-month strategy. I believe in having short-term plans and implementing them in the right away. Of course, there will be problems. I’d like to solve them immediately instead of letting things pile up.

Tell us about your family.

My parents are supportive. My sister-in-law and cousins help with the marketing and packaging of skincare products for Sugarmyylove. There’s no restriction because of my religion. They encourage me by saying now is the right time to establish a career and set priorities right.

Do your professional values conflict with personal?

I have to make a few sacrifices in personal life to excel professionally. It’s a choice, after all.

Do you see a wave of change in the fashion industry?

Earlier, people were sceptical about trying out home-grown brands. Now they’re forthcoming. More students and youngsters are starting new businesses. It’s great to see so many talents.

What do you like about Chennai?

I love how people are coming out of their conservative shell and trying out new things. The pop-up scene is an example. I will never forget the response we received for our first exhibition at the Humming Room in 2017. It was crazy. Getting that kind of a response for our debut exhibition was not something I expected.

What are some of the life lessons as an entrepreneur?

Organising a show isn’t easy. You need to be punctual on the day of the event. There will be problems, we need to be organised and have a back-up. Communication is important while working as a team.

What are your plans?

I want to take The Trunk Bazaar to Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and different cities in Kerala. The next event would be a larger flea market with 150 brands on board. I also want to develop Sugarmyylove by taking part in more pop-ups.

The sixth edition of The Trunk Bazaar will be held today at Buva House from 10 am to 9 pm. For details, call: 9952799680