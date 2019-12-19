Loco pilots demand signal repeaters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a cue from the accident at Kacheguda near Hyderabad on November 11, the loco pilots association has demanded that signal repeaters be provided at all stations in Chennai suburban section.

Signal repeaters are provided at places when the main signal is not visible to the guard due to curvy platform or some other reasons. Another signal is arranged for the guard to see.

All India loco running staff association (AILRSA) in its representation to Southern Railway general manager claimed that the accident at Kacheguda could have been averted if signal starters are provided as prescribed in the safety manual.

V Balachandran, president, AILRSA, South zone, said as per safety norms, the guard will signal the loco pilot to start the train after he receives permission from the station master. “At major stations (Chennai Central, Hyderabad and Kacheguda), outdoor station masters give permission to start the train, but signal knobs are operated by cabin station master.

Due to absence of signal repeaters near outdoor SM room, he is mostly unaware of the last minute changes. When the guards cannot see the signal because of curvy platform or other disruptions, he allows the motorman to start the train which may result in accident,” he said.

Noting that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) who conducted an inquiry into the Kacheguda accident also recommended setting up signal repeaters as prescribed in the safety manual, Balachandran said Chennai suburban network is congested than Hyderabad and demanded that the railways provide the facility wherever necessary.