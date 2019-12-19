Home Cities Chennai

Loco pilots demand signal repeaters

V Balachandran, president, AILRSA, South zone, said as per safety norms, the guard will  signal the loco pilot to start the train after he receives permission from the station master.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a cue from the accident at Kacheguda near Hyderabad on November 11, the loco pilots association has demanded that signal repeaters be provided at all stations in Chennai suburban section.
Signal repeaters are provided at places when the main signal is not visible to the guard due to curvy platform or some other reasons. Another signal is arranged for the guard to see.

All India loco running staff association (AILRSA) in its representation to Southern Railway general manager claimed that the accident at Kacheguda could have been averted if signal starters are provided as prescribed in the safety manual.

V Balachandran, president, AILRSA, South zone, said as per safety norms, the guard will  signal the loco pilot to start the train after he receives permission from the station master. “At major stations (Chennai Central, Hyderabad and Kacheguda), outdoor station masters give permission to start the train, but signal knobs are operated by cabin station master.

Due to absence of signal repeaters near outdoor SM room, he is mostly unaware of the last minute changes. When the guards cannot see the signal because of curvy platform or other disruptions, he allows the motorman to start the train which may result in accident,” he said.

Noting that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) who conducted an inquiry into the Kacheguda accident also recommended setting up signal repeaters as prescribed in the safety manual, Balachandran said Chennai suburban network is congested than Hyderabad and demanded that the railways provide the facility wherever necessary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp