Home Cities Chennai

'Only BJP members entitled to express opinion?': Chennai NGOs to protest against CAA

Many students who were denied entry into the University of Madras to join the sit-in are likely to join the protest at Valluvar Kottam.

Published: 19th December 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, in Chennai on wednesday

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, in Chennai on wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members from several NGOs and the public have decided to stage a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at 3 pm at Valluvar Kottam even as the Chennai police denied permission.

H Raja, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader, posted a tweet inviting the public for a solidarity gathering in support of the CAA at the same venue on Friday. This has infuriated those opposing the Act, as they were denied permission both on Wednesday and Thursday. 

"Does this mean that members of the BJP are the only ones who will be given permission to express their opinions in public? We will also hold a protest and hundreds of people will gather," said Chandra Mohan, a member of one of the NGOs. He added that the police had initially given them oral confirmation for Wednesday and denied it later.

On the contrary, the police argued that no oral confirmation was given to the protesters to hold a protest on Wednesday. "They were denied permission on Wednesday. They will be allotted permission on another day," police officials told Express.

About 20 students of the University of Madras who protested for the third consecutive day were removed by the police on Wednesday night. Four students were arrested and three of them were released later in the day.

Many students, who were denied entry into the college to join the sit-in, are likely to join the protest at Valluvar Kottam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valluvar Kottam Citizenship Amendment Act CAA chennai
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp