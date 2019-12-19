'Only BJP members entitled to express opinion?': Chennai NGOs to protest against CAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members from several NGOs and the public have decided to stage a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at 3 pm at Valluvar Kottam even as the Chennai police denied permission.

H Raja, the Tamil Nadu BJP leader, posted a tweet inviting the public for a solidarity gathering in support of the CAA at the same venue on Friday. This has infuriated those opposing the Act, as they were denied permission both on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Does this mean that members of the BJP are the only ones who will be given permission to express their opinions in public? We will also hold a protest and hundreds of people will gather," said Chandra Mohan, a member of one of the NGOs. He added that the police had initially given them oral confirmation for Wednesday and denied it later.

On the contrary, the police argued that no oral confirmation was given to the protesters to hold a protest on Wednesday. "They were denied permission on Wednesday. They will be allotted permission on another day," police officials told Express.

About 20 students of the University of Madras who protested for the third consecutive day were removed by the police on Wednesday night. Four students were arrested and three of them were released later in the day.

Many students, who were denied entry into the college to join the sit-in, are likely to join the protest at Valluvar Kottam.