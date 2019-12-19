Penning science for society 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Why JBS Haldane?” This was the first question journalist-cum-author, Samanth Subramanian encountered when he launched his book A Dominant Character - The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane. Author of Following Fish: Travels Around the Indian Coast, and This Divided Island: Stories from the Sri Lankan War, this is Samanth’s first attempt at writing a biography — on the British Indian scientist known for his work in Evolutionary Biology, Genetics, Physiology and Mathematics.

“Haldane’s life was filled with action. This includes not only his fascination for Science. Haldane’s father used to experiment on himself and his son. That’s how Haldane also developed an interest in Science. He took part in the first World War, wrote his first paper during that period, drifted towards Communism, and rebelled with every official in his journey. He was both cantankerous and generous. His life is an opportunity to talk about science and politics and how they intersect,” said Samanth,

The biography was launched at The Folly, Amethyst, on Monday where the author engaged the audience in an hour-long conversation with Navin Jayakumar, author and ophthalmologist. The session was peppered with excerpts from the book, unusual aspects about the great scientist, the process behind penning this book and an interactive session with the audience.

The book, that has seven chapters and took four years to complete, is interspersed with extensive notes and archives. The author has sourced archives of Haldane’s works from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; The British Library, London; Columbia University, New York and 14 other archives around the world.

One of the much-admired traits of Haldane, according to Samanth, was his interest in interacting with the public. “He wanted to talk about Science to the public. He liked the taste of fame and admiration that was received from the other end. The beauty is how he demystified even the most complicated aspects of Science in simple language and makes it interesting to a layman. Although his language is hard to process, his essays are a marvel. For instance, one of the topics was why animals grow to different sizes and what would happen if they fall from a height? He’d vividly and elegantly put it as — A rat falls, a man breaks, and horse slashes. That’s Haldane for you,” said the author.

Haldane believed that the left (Communists) would do a superlative job with Science. He was a staunch believer of Communism. In 1957, the then 65-year-old decided to plant a career in the unfamiliar soils of India. He resigned from his chair and left Britain to work in India with his wife, Helen Spurway. There he adopted the Indian attire, encouraged young Indian scientists and continued to publish his research; after three years he took an Indian citizenship.

“Haldane felt his profession was riddled with hierarchies. He didn’t like a few aspects of his work at Indian Statistical Institute. He wondered why libraries closed after a certain time, why he needed permission from the bank when he left India for work outside and why he had to hire only a research assistant with an advanced degree in Science. Haldane had a voice and he’d use it all the time,” said Samanth.

Haldane was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 1963 and died within a year in Odisha. His last verses on the death bed to his students were from the Bhagavad Gita — For one who is taken birth, death is uncertain; for one who is dead, birth is certain; for what’s unavoidable, do not grieve.

