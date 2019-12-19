Home Cities Chennai

Retired HC judge to head Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board

Complete revamping of administration, election procedures ordered

Published: 19th December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court on Wednesday appointed Justice P Shanmugam, a retired judge of the High Court, presently Interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Charities, as president of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board. He will take charge immediately and hold the post for two years.

After making various modifications to the existing scheme of working of the trust, Justice R Suresh Kumar issued a set of directives to this effect while disposing of a batch of 26 applications arising out of original applications from L Chenguttuvan and others.

Accepting the arguments of senior counsel K Doraisamy, a former student of Pachaiyappa’s College, who appeared without charging fees, Justice Suresh Kumar ordered the complete revamping of the trust administration and election procedures of office-bearers.Justice Shanmugam will lead the Trust Board in discharge of the duties towards the administration of Pachaiyappa’s Charities in its entirety.
Two members of the board shall be elected by Hindu members of the Senate of the University of Madras and the Hindu Syndicate members of Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore.

There shall be an Advisory Committee to aid and advise the Trust Board, consisting of a former Vice-Chancellor of any Central or State University in Tamil Nadu, who shall be appointed by the trust president. An officer each from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department (not below the rank of Joint Commissioner), State of Tamil Nadu not below the rank of Joint Secretary, a designated senior advocate and a reputed auditor shall be members of the board. They shall hold office for two years and eligible for re-nomination and meet at least once in 60 days, where whatever matters referred by the Trust Board for advice, shall be transacted.

The modifications have become inevitable for the smooth administration of Pachaiyappa’s Charities, the judge said.Election shall be conducted by the Trust Board headed by the president, to elect members of the Board under various categories within six months after implementing the modifications.

The judge also cancelled the lease deed executed by the erstwhile Trust Board of Pachaiyappa’s Charities on May 2, 2017 in favour of Muhurthaam Event Management Private Limited in respect of Anna Arangam and Amma Arangam. The lessee shall hand over the two buildings to the Trust Board within 10 days. It shall also be open to the Trust Board to take appropriate legal action, by setting the law in motion against any erstwhile trustee or Trust Board members for having violated various laws, including “financial irregularities and commercial venture with the intention of getting unjust enrichment.”

The board shall take every endeavour to save the two buildings by making appropriate application to the plan authorities under Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act for getting approval of those buildings immediately.

