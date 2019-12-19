Home Cities Chennai

Seminar roots for alternative careers

The event was organised by the Media Managament department.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Around 1,000 students attended the event  Debadatta Mallick

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second and concluding day of the event on alternative careers held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women saw radio-jockeys and food bloggers, speak about their experiences in their respective fields. Some of the topics addressed were how viable it is to take up a job as a photographer or a career in the fashion world, the role of social media in shaping a personality, among others.

The event was organised by the Media Managament department. About 1,000 students attended the event. Ankita Doshi, a member of the organising committee of the event said, “This event is being done as a part of our course and each year we have a different theme. This year, we felt the need to educate people about other professions they can take up.”

RJ Toshila, one of the speakers at the event, said, “One has to be true to oneself. You shouldn’t compromise on things you feel strongly about. In my case, I do not compromise on my dressing style. I have refused assignments where I feel I will not be comfortable.” She left television anchoring for radio because the latter let her be herself and use her skill the way she wanted.

RJ Abishek Raaja, RJ Vaidhya M Sundar, RJ Syed, food blogger Ekta Kothari and Mridul Sahuwala of IlluminArty were also part of the event. There was also a panel discussion about social media and how it can be used constructively. Mridul said, “We make sure our social media page reaches the target audience and those who might benefit from our content.” Being critical of social media, RJ Syed said that one should take to social media if it is a way of making money.  The panellists emphasised that the ideal way is to have a stable job while pursuing passion as a freelancer.

When Sneha, an aspiring wildlife photographer posed a question about making money out of her passion, Vaidhya and Abishek said, “You could take up a job as a photographer in any firm and invest in wildlife photography on the side. Once things pick up you can take it up full-time.”

