The fabulous four

CHENNAI: With some of the oldest environmental issues plaguing the world, it’s time we look for new answers from Gen Z. In line with the thought, Reap Benefit, a Bengaluru-based NGO, reached out to children of class 9 from different schools in Chennai to come up with practical solutions by following a four-step process — identify, investigate, solve and share. With patience and perserverance, four city-based teens engineer innovations that can save our planet. NAAZ GHANI trails their ideas and comes back inspired

Sensored with sensibilities

ADHITHYA VISWANATHAN

Not many people know what a stop line is. Every single person I asked didn’t know. That’s when I decided to concentrate on making the general public aware of a stop line,” says Adhithya Viswanathan, a class 9 student from Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam School. At the boot camp, Adhithya built a prototype using multicoloured LED lights that would illuminate a stop line.

The prototype was built using

a cardboard panel

Ashwin Prasath

“The colour of the lights would change in tandem to the traffic light. People would register the light at a subconscious level and hopefully stop before,” he says. A stop line is drawn around two metres away from the zebra crossing. More often than not, vehicles ignore the line and aim to stop at the zebra crossing. In instances where a vehicle is speeding, it may skid and hit a pedestrian crossing the road. To avoid such accidents, stopping a little away from the zebra crossing is imperative.

“That’s why we have a stop line in the first place,” quips Adhithya. The 14-year-old programmed his prototype to display the colours green and red on opposite ends of crossroads. “This means that vehicles going in opposite directions, parallel to each other will be shown the green light while vehicles on the road perpendicular to the moving traffic will be shown the red light,” he explains. The prototype was built using a cardboard panel on which a crossroads junction was painted. Each side has a short strip of LED lights attached to it. A small chip that contains the programme is connected to the side of the panel and another wire to the chip to Adhithya’s laptop. “In this case, we can manually control the lights, but in real life, we would have to programme the lights to reflect the colour of the traffic lights,” he explains.

“At first I wanted to use a stop gate, but that may result in injury if it came down on somebody’s head. My next idea was to install sensors, but considering the fact that even our pedestrians are irresponsible, we had to rule out that idea because they may come and block the sensor nullifying its purpose,” Adhithya says. After much thought and investigation, he came up with a concept that could work. “We looked at pictures of the application of this device and read the reasoning behind it. A few places in the US have used it successfully. I was still thinking about short pillars emerging and retracting into the ground when the stoplights made more sense. No harm is done to pedestrians and no possible harm is done to vehicles. The police would also be able to clearly see the cars that violate the rule too,” he says. Adhithya is currently waiting to take his project over to the Tamil Nadu Police and discuss a possible installation to test the effects.

The cleanliness campaigner

GOKULA ARAVIND

The football game was getting intense. Seniors from the DAV Public School for Boys, Gopalapuram, wiped the sweat off their forehead as they shouted instructions to their teammates. At another part of the ground, middle schoolers were lazily dribbling a basketball on the court, occasionally shooting a hoop and then running to retrieve the ball. Near the large metal gates that overlook the entire playground, Gokula Aravind, a class 9 student stood silently in the corner revelling the fruits of his efforts. “Three years ago, we only had that section of the playground cleared for us to play,” he said pointing to the jungle gym, see-saw and slide which were placed closest to the school across a ten by ten-foot area. “The rest of the ground was covered in garbage, branches and leaves,” he says. The Gopalapuram Playground like many others in the city was often used to dump waste.

“Residents of the area would uncaringly and conveniently throw their household garbage over the playground’s walls and leave it there to rot. Even the municipal workers wouldn’t come inside and clean,” says Gokula. With his home situated very close to the school, Gokula crosses the playground every day. “People had thrown all sorts of waste, including beer bottles and sanitary napkins, which would stink up the whole place. We couldn’t play properly because the garbage would keep catching in our feet,” he says. After cyclone Vardha hit the city in 2016, wooden debris were collected and stored in the ground by the municipal Corporation till all the excess water that had clogged was drained. “After they auctioned off the wood, there were still massive piles of leaves, twigs and broken branches that littered the length and breadth of the ground,” he says. Fed up with the unhygienic upkeep and all the rodents that the garbage was attracting, Gokula tried to reach out and complain to the authorities via the ‘Namma Chennai’ app launched by the Greater Corporation of Chennai in 2018. “I hadn’t received any response for a very long time and even resorted to filing multiple complaints, but nothing happened,” he says. In an effort to reduce the dumping, he resorted to making his peers aware of the adverse effects of their careless littering. He spoke to the principal of his school and had small dustbins placed on the ground. “We picked up whatever garbage we saw and would dump it in those bins, but often the bins would topple in the wind and roll around, spewing all the garbage back on the ground,” he explains.

A few months later, Gokula saw a few municipal workers picking up some garbage and clearing the place. “They were loading it onto a cart and taking it away. I asked them if they will come regularly and clean up the place from then on, to which they said that community grounds are often used as dumping grounds. Because it was such a common act, they allow the garbage to pile up and then clear it once in a month or two weeks. Another man, slightly welldressed, was listening to my conversation. He came up to me and gave me the idea to collect signatures of residents in the area who wanted the ground cleaned daily. He asked me to submit them to him after I was done.” Gokula managed to collect over 50 signatures and submitted them to this man. A few days later, the change was inevitable. “First the broken portion of the wall was reconstructed and municipal dustbins were placed outside the ground. A tall metal mesh was set up to stop residents from dumping more garbage into the ground and the entire ground was cleared of leftover debris. I don’t know who that man was...he didn’t even reveal his name, but he helped me get the job done,” he shares. Almost a year later, Gokula now walks past the ground with a smile on his face as he inspects it for any further mismanagement, “Only if we take the initiative to ensure that our community ground is kept clean, will it be maintained. It is our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and teach everyone else the same thing.”

The bin benefactor

ABHINAV SIVAKUMAR

When given the option to pick a prevailing problem in his neighbourhood, Abhinav Sivakumar first wanted to address the lack of safety regulations for women in his area. “We keep hearing about girls getting groped in the area. Recently, a young girl was kidnapped. She was returned a day or two later after a ransom was paid by her father,” he says. At the bootcamp, held by Reap Benefit, Abhinav, a student of class 9 at Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam had pitched the idea to build a drone that would monitor any miscreant activity in his area.

Hundred complaints about the garbage

disposal system in the area were

filed

“There were a few problems regarding this. Firstly, we would have had to take multiple permits to be able to use the drone. Secondly, the camera attached to the drone flashes a bright red light which could alert the attacker of its presence. The attacker can find multiple ways to get rid of the drone which would then nullify its existence,” he says. Understanding the complications involved, Abhinav shifted his area of focus.

After much contemplation and consultation with his mentors at Reap Benefit, Abhinav came up with a solution to combat the excessive use of electricity due to ignorance. “The issue was valid. We often leave our air conditioning units switched on when we fall asleep, unaware of the constantly dropping temperature and turbo bursts of air. I came up with a device that would alert users about reaching the temperature limit and switching off automatically when the limit was crossed,” he says. In his prototype of the device, Abhinav worked with reverse factors. For example, he set a temperature limit at 30 degrees Celsius and used a hairdryer to heat the receptor. He attached the device to a light bulb, which in this case acted like an A/C unit and switched on and off depending on the temperature. Pointing at the digital LED screen on the device which displayed a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, he explains, “At this point, the bulb is switched off indicating an A/C unit that is switched on. When I gradually heat the receptor, we will first see a blue light on the device turn on.

This is the indication that the temperature limit has reached and one must switch off the A/C. We have also programmed a buzzer to go off to alert anyone sleeping that they need to turn off their unit. If the device continues to run and the temperature has reached a critical limit, the device will turn off by itself.” Inspired by the success of his first project, Abhinav also began tracking all the garbage that was spilt outside the bin in his vicinity in Thiruvanmiyur and remained uncleared for days. “Only one municipal worker had been allocated to the entire Thiruvanmiyur area. He is an old man, making it impossible for him to visit every nook and corner of the area every day,” he says. Using the Solve Ninja app, created by Reap Benefit, Abhinav filed over 100 complaints to the Greater Corporation of Chennai about the garbage disposal system in his area. “For about a month there was no activity. A month later, I saw a group of municipal workers clearing out the garbage bin and everything that had fallen around it. When I asked them what they were doing, they said that they had received a complaint about piling garbage and were asked to address it immediately,” he shares. He continues to cycle around his colony to inspect all the bins himself. “Our friends and neighbours appreciate his efforts and are more aware now. They have begun keeping an eye out for uncleared garbage and report it to us,” says Abhinav's mother.

They water

SRIHARI KOTHANDAPANI

I stay in Pallikaranai. Due to saltwater intrusion in my neighbourhood, the groundwater has become saline. The land has become marshy and most residents purchase water from tankers, for regular use,” says Srihari Kothandapani, a class 9 student from BVM Global School. At a boot camp held by Reap Benefit, Srihari was asked to identify a problem in his area, investigate and come up with a solution. “I picked excessive water consumption as the issue which I wanted to address and began investigation,” he says. Srihari approached the problem with a questionnaire. “I knew that most residents in my area wanted to conserve water because they were paying for tankers. I first had to find out if any of the residents knew about ways to save water, alongside questions about how much water they used in a day and for how long, I asked them if they knew what aerators were and how much water they saved. Almost no one knew what an aerator is. I carried one with me to show them and told them about its uses,” he shares. He visited around 80 houses and informed the occupants of ways to conserve water.

“If one litre of water flows out from your tap in one minute, adding an aerator would reduce the flow to around 0.6 litres per minute. I calculated the overall water saved in a year, month and a week,” says Srihari. During his investigation, Srihari noticed that of the 17 buildings in his vicinity, only five had installed rainwater harvesting systems. “One building had wrongly installed the system. The pipe that was supposed to carry water into the sump was instead connected to the ground where a clay pit had formed because of all the collected water flowing back into the ground,” Srihari tells us. He advised the residents of the apartment to have their rainwater harvesting system cleaned and the pipe correctly connected to the sump. “They were wasting so much collected water because they didn’t know how the ensemble worked,” he says.

Srihari also went door to door and educated the residents about reducing the capacity of water storage in the flush by placing bottles filled with water to occupy space, “Around two litres of water is wasted every time you flush. By occupying space in the flush tank, we can reduce the capacity of the flush tank and waste lesser water,” he says. Another project the young environmental protégé worked on was an eco-friendly mosquito repellant. “I worked with a team of five people. Our investigation was a lot more diverse. After some research, we realised that most chemical repellents only temporarily make the mosquitoes drowsy. We had to come up with a way that would get rid of them for good,” he says. The group concluded that the juice extracted from citrus peels was a natural mosquito repellant. They came up with a formula using citrus peel extract and the extract from neem leaves. Srihari continues to monitor water consumption in his area. All the residents now know him and support his efforts. “In another few months, we can begin monitoring what we have saved. That will be a huge motivation for everyone to save more,” he says.

