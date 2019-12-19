This school upcycles X’mas spirit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: They don’t say it’s the most wonderful time of the year for no reason. There’s a nip in the air, cheer on faces and hope is afloat. Keeping up with the spirit of this celebratory season, Ela Green School is back with their Christmas Carnival. This year, the event will be held on December 21 at the school premises in Marimalainagar. P Nagarajan, IG, North Zone, will inaugurate the carnival and unveil the Christmas tree.

In keeping with their green philosophy, the school will showcase the tallest eco-friendly Christmas tree in the neighbourhood. This 15-feet-tall stunner is made using recycled bottles, adorned with colourful light and pretty tinsels. A true delight to the eyes, the tree has been put together by the school’s staff members and students. The carnival will be designed to give the children the feeling of a wonderland, complete with bouncing castle, merry-go-round and stall games like hoopla and balloon shooting.

What’s a carnival without food? Everything from popcorn to cotton candy, burgers to ragi semiya, the evening will have it all. With around 40 stalls, this carnival will be a delight to schoolchildren of all age groups. The carnival is open to all and entry is free.

If that’s not enough, there will also be fun contests for children aged three to 15, to give them a platform to showcase their talents like singing, painting and fancy dress with recital. These contests are open for all schoolchildren.For details and registration, call: 8939958989

At the event

