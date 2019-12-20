CAA protest: Chennaiites join students on streets

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-day student-led protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and police brutality against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University bloomed into a city-wide protest on Thursday, with over a thousand Chennaiites gathering in dissent at Valluvar Kottam. The protests are likely to continue on Friday at 4 pm at Chepauk.

Students, musicians, actors, NGO members, and politicians from Opposition parties participated, despite police denying them permission for the protest. However, no arrests were made as the protest ended peacefully at 7 pm. Carnatic musician TM Krishna, who was at the spot, said, “The youth have shown us what democracy is. People were unwilling to get out on the streets. It is now our duty to follow their lead and show the government that this country would never be majoritarian.”