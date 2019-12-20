‘Early intervention crucial for children with hearing loss’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though education is empowerment, while 27 per cent of children with disabilities have not seen school, 12 per cent who have seen school have dropped out. Only 61 per cent of children are in school, said Suni Mathew, Director, Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai, citing a study.

Speaking at the two-day conference on Parenting Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children ‘Listen from Infancy and Talk for a Lifetime’, organised by the Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children here, Mathew said, “Though we have many national and international declarations, we still have not achieved 100 per cent literacy rate in higher education among children with disabilities.”

Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, Honorary Director, Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children said, “Early identification of deafness should begin before the age of three years, to restore speech among children.”She further added, “In TN, we have one training centre each in 32 districts for children with hearing impairment. This model should be followed across India.”Around 475 delegates from all over India, three delegates from Sri Lanka and experts from United States, were part of the conference.