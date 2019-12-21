All things bright and bling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House in Khader Nawaz Khan Road donned the avatar of a Christmas carnival on a pleasant Thursday. The portico of the building was adorned in a red and green theme with glitter paper. Stars, baubles, and trinkets were suspended from the ceiling at the entrance.

The Trunk Bazaar held its sixth event, a week ahead of Christmas eve. Patrons thronged the stalls for their last-minute shopping to get rid of their old and jaded wardrobe. Around 70 stalls from different parts of India had displayed their specialities. Apart from the regulars, what caught our attention was the fancy cufflinks, printed ties, and bling bows for men by newly opened Arhaan in Anna Nagar. “I come from a family who has been in textiles for four decades. With this label, I want men to have more varieties like women in motifs, colours and options,” said Sabreena Irfan, the owner.

The air was celebratory and the pop-up offered plenty of options in accessories, apparels, footwear, jewellery and kidswear. Junkaholic, an interior design and handicrafts shop, stood out for its colourful and eco-friendly collection. There were dreamcatchers, cloth jewellery, metal bracelets and ornament boxes.

“The pop-up scene in Chennai might be repetitive but something or the other keeps happening. I think this is one of the biggest trends of the year. People have come out of their conservative shells and are trying out new things made by small-scale entrepreneurs,” said Himra Minhaj, founder of The Trunk Bazaar.

Patrons had adequate options in eateries to munch on. The Vegan Bowl served sumptuous vegan scoops. Plum cakes from Gossip Cafe was a hot-seller. A mother and daughter duo from Momsome sold homemade momo, biryani and sandwiches. That apart, staples such as cakes, kebabs, burgers and fries were served.