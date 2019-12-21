Home Cities Chennai

Deers to be moved to safe place

The Madras High Court has permitted forest department to shift spotted and other deers roaming in CLRI campus at Guindy/Adyar to some safe place, subject to riders.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

spotted deer

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted forest department to shift spotted and other deers roaming in CLRI campus at Guindy/Adyar to some safe place, subject to riders.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the nod while dismissing a PIL petition from one S Muralidharan seeking to restrain the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) from catching deer from CLRI campus or in any other place in and around Chennai and shifting them.

The bench said apprehension of the petitioner as to the immediate shock a deer sustains when it is caught and relocated suddenly cannot be brushed aside. The bench also said that the translocation of spotted deer, especially from CLRI campus cannot be faulted with but at the same time requires the department to frame necessary guidelines as to the manner in which catching of animals is to be done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CLRI campus spotted deer deer
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp