Deers to be moved to safe place

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted forest department to shift spotted and other deers roaming in CLRI campus at Guindy/Adyar to some safe place, subject to riders.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the nod while dismissing a PIL petition from one S Muralidharan seeking to restrain the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) from catching deer from CLRI campus or in any other place in and around Chennai and shifting them.

The bench said apprehension of the petitioner as to the immediate shock a deer sustains when it is caught and relocated suddenly cannot be brushed aside. The bench also said that the translocation of spotted deer, especially from CLRI campus cannot be faulted with but at the same time requires the department to frame necessary guidelines as to the manner in which catching of animals is to be done.