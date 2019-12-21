Home Cities Chennai

Percussion for the people

Large speakers were set up. Men, women and children alike clapped their hands in rhythm.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crowd stood mesmerised underneath the evening sky, as percussionist Murali Krishnan and his band played popular instrumental tunes for them outside the Central Metro Station on Wednesday. Large speakers were set up. Men, women and children alike clapped their hands in rhythm.

Neyveli Radhakrishnan
played the violin  P Jawahar

Murali was surrounded by his drum set. Leaning into a mic at one corner of the ensemble, he said, “I want everyone to repeat after me.” He sang out a few notes and the crowd repeated. “Now let’s include it in the song,” he said. After a quick nod to Varun Krishnan on the keyboard, he gave him a beat and began playing a peppy tune. The crowd joined in, repeating the set of notes he had taught them. The music picked up pace and Murali bobbed up and down over the drums as he got lost in the music.

With the Margazhi music season in full swing, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has organised Metro Music Edit at multiple stations till January 1. Drums Murali, as he is popularly known, was one of the artistes to perform on December 18. His troop also included Sankrith on the bass guitar, Madurai B Sundar on the mridangam and Neyveli Radhakrishnan on the violin. The band enjoyed themselves as they silently gave each other cues while playing in sync. A few children in the audience danced, encouraging a few of the adults to also sway with the music. A lively performance, Radhakrishnan energetically drew his bow across the strings of his violin, his eyes closed, listening to the rhythm and keyboard as he played his tunes impromptu.

Every performance by the band was met with thunderous applause from the audience. “It only encourages and motivates us more to perform like this,” said Murali. Between 6 pm to 8 pm, the crowd eventually grew from a few 50 bystanders to over 200 commuters, walking in and out of the Metro station. A few people from the Central railway station had also stopped to watch the performance. As the band packed up, shouts of an encore resonated through the crowd. The band promised to return next Margazhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Margazhi music season Murali Krishnan
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp