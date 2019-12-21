Home Cities Chennai

The famed Chennai Book Fair to begin on January 9

The 13-day long event will be organised at YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

Published: 21st December 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

The 43rd Chennai Book Fair to begin |File Photo

By Express News Service

Chennai: The 43rd Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will be held in the city from January 9 to 21.

One of the highlights of the fair will be a special auditorium titled Keeladi-Eeradi showcasing the features of the ancientness of the civilisation recently discovered in the southern Tamil Nadu, said the
organisers.

"The Department of Archaeology has consented to exhibit evidence related to Keeladi and also to educate the public. The 13-days book fair will be held at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam.

The book fair will be opened between 3 pm and 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends and holidays," said a press note by BAPASI on Friday. The entry fee is Rs 10 per person.

Ahead of the book fair, an event titled 'Chennai Reads', where around 5,000 students from various schools in and around Chennai will read books showcasing the necessity of reading will be organised at the YMCA Grounds on January 6, 10 am.

The organisers said all the publishers and booksellers have announce 10 per cent discount on all books sold at the fair. "To attract school and college students in and around Chennai, free entry tickets also
will be distributed by the organisers through various institutions," said the press note.

The students can also participate and win prizes for their skills and talents by competing in oratorical, drawing and quiz competitions arranged for them.

Online tickets, wheelchairs for the disabled, mobile ATMs and purchase through debit and credit cards are few features of the fair, the release added.

The organisers also launched the 43rd Chennai Book Fair's logo and a social media hashtag on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennaibookfair ymcagrounds Nandanam Bapasi Bookworms chennai
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp