The famed Chennai Book Fair to begin on January 9

By Express News Service

Chennai: The 43rd Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) will be held in the city from January 9 to 21.

One of the highlights of the fair will be a special auditorium titled Keeladi-Eeradi showcasing the features of the ancientness of the civilisation recently discovered in the southern Tamil Nadu, said the

organisers.

"The Department of Archaeology has consented to exhibit evidence related to Keeladi and also to educate the public. The 13-days book fair will be held at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam.

The book fair will be opened between 3 pm and 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends and holidays," said a press note by BAPASI on Friday. The entry fee is Rs 10 per person.

Ahead of the book fair, an event titled 'Chennai Reads', where around 5,000 students from various schools in and around Chennai will read books showcasing the necessity of reading will be organised at the YMCA Grounds on January 6, 10 am.

The organisers said all the publishers and booksellers have announce 10 per cent discount on all books sold at the fair. "To attract school and college students in and around Chennai, free entry tickets also

will be distributed by the organisers through various institutions," said the press note.

The students can also participate and win prizes for their skills and talents by competing in oratorical, drawing and quiz competitions arranged for them.

Online tickets, wheelchairs for the disabled, mobile ATMs and purchase through debit and credit cards are few features of the fair, the release added.

The organisers also launched the 43rd Chennai Book Fair's logo and a social media hashtag on Friday.