2 held for teasing girl in bus after SOS alert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police made the second arrest with the help of the Kavalan app. Two law students who allegedly misbehaved with a girl in an MTC bus were booked on Friday.The duo were identified as M Anandaraj (22) from Mugavoor in Virudhunagar and S Arul Kumar (23) from Anthiyur in Erode. They were booked on charges of disturbing public and creating a nuisance and let off after station bail. They were accompanied by N Ponmani Maran from Salem, who was warned and let off.

The police said the trio had finished their final year law in Pudupakkam Law college in Kancheepuram and come to Bar Council here to register.“At around 8 pm on Friday, they boarded the 15G bus plying between Broadway and Koyambedu.

While Anandaraj and Arul Kumar were drunk, Ponmani Maran was not. The duo reportedly passed comments and teased a girl,” said an investigation officer. The girl pressed the Kavalan app SOS button. The control room alerted the nearby patrol and SI Koteeswaran from Flower Bazaar police station reached the spot. The bus was waiting near Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital when the police nabbed the trio. A case was registered against Anandaraj and Arul Kumar and they were off after station bail.