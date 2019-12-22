Anti-CAA protesters in Chennai keep up the pressure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At least 25 members of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) have been arrested for attempting to march towards Raj Bhavan against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Saturday. All India Youth Federation and other youth federations organisations led by Dinesh and Bharathi gathered near Maraimalai Adigal bridge in Saidapet and raised slogans. As they marched towards Raj Bhavan through St Thomas Mount, the police put up barricades. When they tried to breach it, they were detained in a bus. Police said that they arrested all people for trying to stage protest and blocking vehicle movement.

Muslims stage a protest in Perambalur | R Satish Babu/express

They have been booked under two sections — IPC 143 (unlawful assembly) and City Police Act 41(6) (gathering in huge numbers without the permission of the police). Police said we will add more sections for arguing with personnel on duty and blocking the road.Meanwhile, about 400 others were detained for protests that continued for the sixth day.

About 200 people, who were mostly from student bodies such as All India Students Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI), among others, were detained near Raj Bhavan in Guindy in the afternoon. The protest was kicked off by CPI leader R Nallakannu. By raising placards and slogans, the protesters condemned the Act and urged the Cente to withdraw it. “We reject the divisive politics of Modi-Shah’’ were the chants echoing during protests. After a short rally near the Raj Bhavan, when the protesters staged a road-roko, the police detained all of them in three buses. Though protesters were detained, Nallakannu was released immediately due to his age, said police sources.

Unrest persisted when a few police personnel took pictures of ID cards of few journalists who came to the spot. However, the air was cleared by 2 pm.Similarly, the police detained about 200 protesters in front of Central railway station in the morning. The protesters were kept at Allikulam, near the Park suburban station. There were about 150 police personnel from Periamet and Flower Bazaar police limits apart from the 200 Armed Reserve personnel at the place to control the crowd.

Police put up barricades at the entrance close to the suburban railway terminus. The police apprehended the protesters when they tried to breach the security by marching towards the station. Moderate protests were also observed in Beach Station.