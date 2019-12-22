Anti-CAA protests in Chennai reach the doorsteps of Raj Bhavan

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continued for the sixth day in the city here on Saturday in which the police detained about 400 people in different locations.

About 200 people, who were mostly from student bodies such as All India Students Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI), among other public participants, were detained near Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Saturday afternoon.

The protest in Guindy was kicked off by the Communist Party of India leader R Nallakannu. By raising placards and slogans, the protestors strongly condemned the CAA and urged the Central government to withdraw it.

‘‘We reject the divisive politics of Modi-Shah’’ were the chants echoing during the protests. After a short rally near the Raj Bhavan, when the protesters did a road-roko, the police, about 500 in number, entered the spot and detained most of them in three buses.

Some protesters who resisted were found being dragged through the road and put into the buses. Though all the protesters were detained, the CPI leader Nallakannu was let off soon after, due to his old age, said police sources.

Unrest persisted in Guindy when a few police personnel took pictures of ID cards of few journalists who came to the spot. However, the air was cleared by 2 pm.

In a similar incident, the police detained about 200 people for protesting in front of the Chennai Central railway station on Saturday morning. The protesters were kept at Allikulam, near the Chennai Park suburban railway station.

There were about 150 police personnel from Periamet and Flower Bazaar police limits, apart from that around 200 armed reserve police personnel were deployed to control the crowd.

Police personnel blocked the agitators by barricading the entrance close to the suburban railway terminus.

The protesters led by the Students Federation of India (SFI) Coordinator Mariappan gathered near Chennai suburban railway terminus at around 11 am and they raised slogans against CAA and NRC.

The cops apprehended the protesters when they tried to breach the security by marching towards the railway station and stage protest.

The protestors also expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia, Aligarh Muslim University and others.

At the protests, people spoke about the values of secularism and Indian constitution while chants of ‘Azadi’ echoed in the air.

Moderate protests were observed in Beach Station in North Chennai on Saturday afternoon and cops cleared the hundred-odd protesters by 1 pm.