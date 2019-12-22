Bids to smuggle cigarettes, gold foiled at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department on Saturday arrested one person and foiled bids to smuggle gold, cigarettes and laptops worth Rs 29 lakh at Chennai Airport. According to Customs department, Seyad Ibramsa (35) of Ramanathapuram, Mohamed Niyas (32) of Vyasarpadi who arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight and Ameenoor Rahuman (33) of Pudukottai, who arrived from Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines Flight were intercepted at exit.

On personal search of Seyadand Niyas, three gold cut bits weighing 69 gm valued at `2.4 lakh and 70 gm valued at Rs 2.43 lakh were recovered from their pant pockets. Further, three bundles of gold in paste form were recovered from rectums of each. After extraction, a total 449 gm of gold valued at `15.2 lakhs was recovered. On examination of their baggage, 5,760 Sticks of Gudang Garam cigarettes worth `57,600 and 10 refurbished laptops valued at Rs 50,000 were recovered.

On personal search of Ameenoor Rahuman, three bundles of gold in paste which were concealed in rectum were recovered. After extraction, 243 gm valued at `8.22 lakh were recovered. One was arrested on basis of cumulative seizure.