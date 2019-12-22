Home Cities Chennai

Plea to implead judge in matrimonial case rejected

Aggrieved  over the Tiruvallur Additional District Judge’s ruling in a matrimonial case, a man moved the Madras High Court seeking to implead the judge as a party-respondent in the matter. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aggrieved over the Tiruvallur Additional District Judge’s ruling in a matrimonial case, a man moved the Madras High Court seeking to implead the judge as a party-respondent in the matter. 
However, Justice S Vaidyanathan dismissed the civil miscellaneous second appeal saying if the plea is accepted, it would affect the independence of the judiciary and open the floodgate for unnecessary proceedings and that a judge should be free to make independent decisions. 

Appellant Pu Venkatesan of Mogappair West said he got married in July 1991 and separated from his wife in 2002. While so, he moved the Subordinate Judge in Tiruvallur to restore his conjugal rights in 2014. His wife filed a petition seeking divorce on the ground that he was impotent.

The Subordinate Judge, on January 22, 2018, granted divorce. The man preferred the first appeal before the I Additional District Judge in Tiruvallur, who confirmed the lower court order on June 27 this year. Aggrieved, he preferred the present appeal, in which he wanted to include the District Judge as a party-respondent. He submitted that the judge had deliberately violated norms and provisions in the administration of justice and therefore, the judgment rendered by her did not fall under the category of  ‘error in the judgment’.

‘Judge can’t be dictated to act in specific manner’

The judge, by way of her judgment, had closed all doors of reunion, thereby spoiled his reputation and dignity and he was also forced to face mental torture and agony by filing yet another appeal. The man also submitted that he was entitled for compensation from the judge for the agony he was suffering.

However, Justice Vaidyanathan rejected the contentions. Admittedly, the order passed by the District Judge was not in favour of the petitioner and he cannot expect that findings to always be rendered in his favour. If the request of the petitioner is acceded to, there will be a lacuna in the administration of justice and by taking this case as a precedent, other parties to the lis, who did not succeed in the case will start knocking at the doors of this court with similar prayer.

In other words, in case the finding rendered by the District Judge, Tiruvallur, had been in his favour and the wife comes with the similar petition, will it be justified? And in that process, there will be no end to the proceedings and the judicial officers will certainly be scared to discharge their official duty and feel that Damocles Sword is hanging over their head.

Further, a judge cannot be dictated to act in a particular manner other than those that had been enumerated in the jurisprudence. A judicial officer was entitled to get protection and the object of the same was not to protect malicious or corrupt judges, but to protect the public from dangers to which the administration of justice would be exposed, if the concerned judicial officers were subjected to inquiry as to malice, or to litigation with those whom their decisions might offend. If anything was done contrary to this, it would certainly affect the independence of the judiciary, as a judge should be free to make independent decisions,  Justice Vaidyanathan said. 

Appellant alleges  mental torture 
The appellant said the district judge had closed all doors of reunion, spoiled his reputation and dignity, subjecting him to  mental torture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
matrimonial case Madras HC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus
Congress steps up campaign against Citizenship Act in Kerala
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp