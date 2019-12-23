Bollards to keep vehicles out of NSC Road pavement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month after the Madras High Court directed the city Corporation to remove all two-wheelers from the NSC Bose Road pavement, motorists have not stopped creeping their way into it.



The court had ordered authorities to clear out the two-wheelers from NSC Bose Road, located opposite the High Court, on the same day. Soon after, lines were drawn on the road to designate parking and keep vehicles off the pavement. However, some vehicles were still found parked on the pavement on Sunday and many others parked clearly over the ‘No Parking’ zone marked on the roadside.

“It is usually the motorbikes of those visiting the court that are parked here. On Sundays, there are not as many vehicles parked but still shoppers park their vehicles on the pavement,” said Kokila M, who manages a shop on the road. At their wits’ end, now the city Corporation has sanctioned a proposal to lay additional bollards right from Parrys to Broadway and from Broadway to Govindappa Naicken Street.



“Estimates have been drawn up and tenders will be floated by next week,” said a Corporation official.

Action has been taken by the authorities concerned based on numerous court directives to clear the pavement and enable pedestrian movement, the first of which was based on a PIL filed in 2015. The street vendors were the first to face the consequences, constantly chased off the footpath while vehicles kept occupying their spaces instead.

Improper garbage collection in the road and its sub-lanes is another issue, say pedestrians. “There is always food waste or newspaper waste strewn across the pavement. The garbage bins are overflowing,” said Saranya E, a shopper at NSC Bose Road. “But since the parking areas are marked on the road and many of the vehicles are parked there, walking here has been easier,” she said.