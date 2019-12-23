Dancers break boundaries at Porur this Margazhi season

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: December is associated with Margazhi and Margazhi is associated with south Chennai. Born in 1927, this month-long festival has rooted itself in this part of the city, attracting culture connoisseurs from other parts of India, and the world. Having garnered a discerning and loyal audience with a keen ear, it was only a few years back when the festival took its offerings beyond the four walls of the sabhas. Performances are now made in malls and the Metro rail. Cultural spaces are now expanding and finding new audiences with a new appetite.

Making the arts accessible is The Omkara Foundation, a dance school, which has organised a dance festival Omkara Nrityotsavam in Porur. Ajeesh CG, founder of Omkara says, “If there are festivals in areas like Porur, people living in Alwarthirunagar and other neighbouring areas will benefit. It is time we take Margazhi festivals out of Mylapore. This is our first attempt at organising a Margazhi festival, but we have been organising monthly concerts.”

It was earlier this year when parents of Ajeesh’s students wanted their children to learn about classical dance performances. Commuting to south Chennai to all the sabhas with their children was cumbersome for parents, but Omkara Nrityotsatvam is now expected to open new avenues to partake in the Margazhi music season in north Chennai. “The premises will be made to look like a sabha where there would be background theme on stage and lighting,” says Ajeesh.

This year, the first event was held on December 14 where Kalamandalam Sangeetha from Kerala presented Nangyar Koothu — a traditional Kerala drama tradition performed by the Nambiar community which was initially performed by women. “The second event was on December 21. Mohiniattam exponent Neena Prasad presented a recital. On December 27, Mavin Khoo, a Bharatanatyam dancer will be performing, Leela Samson, former Kalakshetra director and Bharatanatyam dancer will perform on January, 4, 2020, and Sreelakshmi Govardhanan will be presenting Kuchipudi on January 11,” he says.



The festival is being funded by the students’ parents. Shanmughapriya, a parent, says, “We are working on the logistics of the festival like receiving artists and taking care of them, sponsoring the mementoes and accommodation. We have become a family doing all this. Such functions usually happen in ticketed halls. Since it is in a small place like this, there are more chances of children picking up from the artistes. There is no barrier.”

The students of this dance school are also contributing `500 each towards the honorarium to be given to the dancers.With a vision to make the arts available in all parts of Chennai, Ajeesh hopes to organise Margazhi festival every year and expand it to include music, too. More power to Ajeesh and his ilk to

nurture culture in newer spaces converging arts, artistes and audience.