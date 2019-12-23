Ela School soaks in Christmas spirit

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flags of different colours bordered the lane that leads to Ela Green School near Maraimalainagar. Sitting amid lush green farmlands, the school was having their second eco-friendly Christmas Carnival on Saturday. At the entrance, we were treated to an arrangement of green plastic recycled bottles that looked like a Christmas tree.

The bottles hung from a metal frame of concentric circles and swayed lazily in the wind. A shamiana had been set up nearby, from which the loud and high-pitched chatter of children echoed. Inside, children between the ages of three to fifteen were hopping between stalls set up by parents, students and private establishments. All of them were dressed for the occasion in red and white, some wearing Santa caps too.



Sharmila Mohan, principal of the school, hurried around implementing last-minute fixes and instructing teachers. “We have around 20 teachers and 20 staff members, we all get along really well and are like a family,” she said smiling. The two-year-old school has celebrated Christmas with a carnival every year.



“This year it is evident that word about the school has spread. We have more parents participating this year and had received calls from private vendors to set up shop for the event,” she said, gesturing at the large table which has little trinkets like dream catchers and earrings.

Activities and performances were lined up for children, too. Parents had gone the extra mile to dress up their children as little angels, Joseph and Mary for the fancy dress competition. A magic show had many shrieking with excitement as bouquets of flowers were pulled out of a hat.



“I generally only bake for my family. This time I set up the cupcake stall for my son and his friends. It’s a pleasure to see them smile when they like them,” said S Cindy, a parent and homemaker.