ICF set to make more Vande Bharat Express rakes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After months’ delay, the Railway Board granted approval to the Integral Coach Factory to manufacture Train 18. The first rake of what is touted as the country’s fastest train, manufactured by the ICF with over 80 per cent indigenous materials and later rechristened as Vande Bharat Express, was introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February. The second rake, which was also rolled out a few months ago, is expected to be introduced by next month.

Meanwhile, in March the Railway Board ordered the ICF to stop production of Train 18 rakes. It also ordered an inquiry by vigilance into the production of Train 18 equipment. The board’s decision has also incurred the wrath of a few political parties.

Even as the vigilance inquiry is yet to be completed, the Railway Board last week granted approval to ICF to manufacture 45 sets of Vande Bharat train for 2021-22.

“The ICF needs to proceed with the procurement process immediately with the specifications issued by the RDSO for the tender,” said the order.