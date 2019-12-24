Ta-ta to tar troubles!

Home Cities Chennai

Opting for the white-topping method, civic body plans to cement all craters and broken stretches on Poonamallee High Road near Velappanchavadi

CHENNAI: The stretch of Poonamallee High Road near Velappanchavadi, which has been lying in a battered condition for more than a year now, is finally being repaired by the National Highway Authority of India.  As this 250-metre stretch has been in a perennially damaged state, officials decided to use the method of white topping instead of laying another layer of tar.

It can be recalled that two months back, a 34-year-old woman died in an accident due to the bad condition of this stretch when her husband, in order to avoid a deep crater, swerved the scooter and lost balance. The woman who was riding pillion, fell on the road, came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot.
In the white-topping method, a layer of cement is poured onto the existing road. This concept has picked up in Chennai as many damaged stretches in core areas have been chosen to be white-topped by the Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile in the suburbs, many busy junctions have been taken up by authorities to be refurbished using this method. While work is going on at Velappanchavadi junction, roads in and around Vanagaram junction have already got a fresh coat of cement last week.

These two stretches are extremely accident-prone and it is filled with deep potholes for many months now. “As the existing roads were badly damaged due to heavy vehicle movement, a lot of dust was generated. This made these roads even more deadly for motorists. I have seen many people fall here,” said Raghavan S, a regular commuter.

An official from NHAI said they had received many complaints about this particular stretch because of which they decided to go for a more durable solution.

“By January first week, the road will be open for traffic. To reduce curing time from 28 days to 14 days, we have added silicon and fibres to the cement mixture. After this we will be white-topping Avadi and Parivakkam junction too. We have started to identify more damaged stretches like this for white topping,” said a senior NHAI official.

