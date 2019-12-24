Home Cities Chennai

Wide cracks spreading across Chennai's century-old Ripon Building spark concern

The Ripon Buildings, located near the Central Railway Station is one of the main heritage structures in the city.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cracks are prominent in the century-old Ripon Building | OMJASVIN M D

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Has the century-old Ripon Building developed cracks due to ongoing Chennai Metro Rail works, or due to official apathy in maintaining the heritage structure? City Corporation officials claim the cracks, visibly prominent ones, started appearing only after 2012 when the CMRL began works on the underground stretch.

These damages seem to have been left unattended till now.

Apart from the claims, no study has been conducted to ascertain the exact cause of damage.

The cracks have spread to the first and second floors of the building, where the offices of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner are located, causing panic.

Just like the interior parts, the exteriors of the 106-year-old heritage structure is also full of cracks.

Apart from officials, hundreds of general public and foreign delegates visit the building. Any untoward incident could prove costly, say sources.

The Ripon Buildings, located near the Central Railway Station is one of the main heritage structures in the city. According to history records, the construction of the building began when the British were looking for a space to expand the Municipal Corporation of Madras.

It was built at a cost of Rs 7.5 lakh back then, by the contractor Loganatha Mudaliar.

On its 100th year, the Ripon Buildings underwent a massive restoration at a cost of Rs 7.7 crores under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

This was the first-ever heritage structure in the country to receive JNNURM funds. Under the same project, another Annex building of 12.540 sq mt was built behind the Ripon Building to move all the Corporation departments.

The new building was named ‘Amma Malaigai’ and has five floors, a 500-seater auditorium, and a 100-seater conference hall.

While the Ripon Buildings has the offices of Commissioners and DCs, the Amma Maligai has the offices of Engineers of various ranks and other departments.

Although the work to patch up cracks in Ripon Buildings kicked off in 2018, it was only partially completed and the majority of the cracks still remain.

“The cracks were partially attended by Helifix, an Ahmedabad company. The other cracks will be attended soon after calling tenders,’’ said an official with the Works Department. 

When Express contacted CMRL officials, they said they will look into the allegations.

Heritage structure

The Ripon Buildings, located near the Central Railway Station is one of the main heritage structures in the city.

According to history records, the construction of the building began when the British were looking for a space to expand the Municipal Corporation of Madras

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ripon Building Chennai Metro Rail
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp