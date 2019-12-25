A family fiesta...

VAISHALI VIJAYKUMAR and DEBADATTA MALLICK By

CHENNAI: Every December, the Nungambakkam home of Oscar C Nigli and his wife Rachel spells celebration. Stars, fairy lights, stockings, bunting, and wreaths find their precious spots in the drawingroom. When we enter their apartment, we find the mood is set for the holiday season to be ushered in. The red and green hues have set the stage for merry times. The sight of a 22-year-old Christmas tree bearing brightly coloured baubles and LED lights, a handmade showpiece of a reindeer pulling Santa on a sleigh instantly makes us feel cosy.

Every accessory on this sparkling tree is filled with memories. “Setting up is easy but putting it back in the loft is the toughest. Interior decor is my department and I design the year’s theme with a friend. The props are handmade and eco-friendly. Every element finds its place for a reason and has a story behind it. We’re more than happy to explain it to inquisitive kids and guests who have an eye for detail. Park Street in Kolkata has a competition for the best decorated house. I wish we had one in Chennai too,” says Oscar, a retired Economics professor from Loyola College.

A December to remember

From deciding the menu to picking outfits for the big day, everything begins from the first week of December. This year, Rachel will be wearing a blue and silver sequinned dress paired with footwear that flaunts minimal but classy stonework. Oscar is particular about his formal suit — it has to be black, green, blue or brown. The couple co-incidentally often end up wearing colour-coordinated outfits. “I might wear a silver bow to match her outfit. Not like we plan but it so happens at times,” he tells us. The couple belong to the Catholic Christian community. Their three children — Raul Nigli, Zubin Nigli and Abigale Philbert — live in different corners of the world.

“It’s been just the two of us for the past five years. We attend the evening mass on Christmas eve at St Teresa’s Church in Nungambakkam. Earlier, there used to be a play depicting the traditional story of the birth of Jesus. Carol groups with Santa would go to every house for prayer nights, give gifts and candies. These practices have died down in the past decade,” shares Rachel, who used to be a part of the church choir during her childhood. The ritual of unwrapping gifts that would be kept under the Christmas tree are memories that she cherishes. “I loved books and my mom used to make sure my favourite one was there among the gifts. We used to do the same with our children when they were young. Christmas is all about sharing and caring,” she reminds us.

Merry-making

This is the busiest time of the year for Niglis. Oscar has been twice elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly to represent the Anglo Indian Community in Tamil Nadu. He’s been the senior national vice president of the All India Anglo Indian Association since 2016 and a governing body member of the Anglo Indian Association in Tamil Nadu for the past three decades. Rachel works as an HR consultant in a shipping company.

There are 63 divisions of Anglo Indian communities in India and 16 in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the Anglo Indian community primarily live in six areas including Pallavaram, Vepery, Perambur, Ayanavaram, George Town and St Thomas Mount. Hosting and attending parties by the members has become a part of their lives. “We always give importance to the kids and the elderly while celebrating because they need emotional support. We’re obliged to attend all the parties without skipping because of our close-knit social circle. It gets hectic since we don’t do justice to one place and are constantly on the move to cover all the parties for the day. A friendly banter, warm hug and an arm around the shoulder can lift anyone’s mood. These greeting occasions make our community special,” shares Oscar.

A feast fit for Santa

A hearty meal is the most important part of Christmas lunch. Like every year, this year, too, the ubiquitous Christmas spread has made its appearance. We find that the table is set with fancy crockeries, cutleries and fruit bowls. Rachel begins the preparation, all by herself, the previous day after seeking blessings from the Almighty. The prep continues till late into the night before Christmas. The menu is all about the classics — stuffed turkey, roasted duck, pork roast and other meat varieties. The duo is particular about the kind of meat, spices, and their heirloom recipes.

“I use homeground garam masala. Once I made a 11-kg pork roast and it took me seven hours to complete. Elaborate items are fun and challenging to make. Temperature, timing and measurements are crucial. I go by the aroma and never taste my preparations. Oscar avoids non-veg on Wednesday, so this year, it’s a veg Christmas for him. I will be making cheese straws, panneer pulao, tikki and nuggets,” Rachel shares, giving us the details. Anybody who drops by their home will be served a piece of plum cake, orange zest or handpound seed cake to be washed down with homemade red wine and ginger ale. “Egg white is common in our cooking and it works as an excellent softening and binding agent.

I’ve tried to use wheat flour in all my cakes and palm jaggery as much as I can.” Sweet bites such as chocolate bullets, marzipan (a cashew sweet), rose cookies, and kul kul (a traditional sweet) are served. The good old days Things were different while growing up for Oscar. He was born to Austin Nigli and Shirley Nigli in Coimbatore, and has five siblings. His father used to head a division in a British company. Christmas was an ideal time for family bonding. He vividly remembers the aroma of biryani waft through the house during the festive season. “My mother measured everything by instinct. Everything was by trialand- error and no recipe has been documented. She would use butter instead of oil for biryani and that would bring about the whole difference in the terrific taste. There was always food at home made of native spices and meat. She had a huge oven in which six plum cakes would be made. We would pray and have dinner together,” reminisces Oscar.

Raise a toast

Many traditions might have lost its appeal with time. But, laborious preparations and home-cooked meals remain the conventional ways of expressing gratitude for the Niglis. “Not everybody can afford a rich spread. People celebrate based on their economic status. A stuffed chicken is also a Christmas meal when it’s prepared with love. All of us in our family enjoy cooking. There’s nothing like the kitchen is only the women’s place in our house,” he says. Foreigners and members from the Anglo Indian community who visit the city for a vacation are invited by the seasoned hosts for lunch or dinner. “Our guests prefer food to be less spicy and less salty.

With time, we even know what each one enjoys and prepare accordingly. I enjoy cooking. My secret recipe is to cook with confidence and love. The most important part of the festival is having a sumptuous spread with family and there’s nothing like it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen these dayssince we’re all scattered in different parts. I hope we have one with our children next year. Families that eat together stay together!” says Rachel. It’s Oscar’s dream for everyone to have a merry Christmas. An incident at one of the events a few years back changed his perception. “We were celebrating Christmas at one of the Anglo Indian divisions.

Our security’s son wanted to take part it in it. I felt bad when one of the members asked if he could join us. He was invited, offered a piece of plum cake and also participated in games held for children. The smile on his face was priceless. Since then, he’s been a part of all our gatherings. There should be no division among children, all are equal and deserve happiness,” he says. After all, isn’t that the true spirit of the season?