Adhere to waste management rules: TNPCB

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has issued a warning that healthcare facilities in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts that do not adhere to Biomedical Waste Management Rules will be closed down. This comes in the wake of several incidents of dumping waste along roads, in water bodies and on river banks in suburban areas.

A release said under Environment Protection Act, 1986, closure and disconnection of power supply shall be effected and the facility concerned shall be liable to pay environmental compensation.These rules apply to those who generate, collect, transport and dispose medical waste and they include hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, veterinary hospitals, blood banks and health camps.

There are two common facilities that treat and dispose biomedical waste. “Instead of safely depositing it here, many unknown clinics are dumping the waste near deserted roads and water bodies. If caught, punishment will be severe for such erring facilities. Based on comlaints, we have cleared such dumping spots,” an official said.