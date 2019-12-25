Girl kills friend’s dad, accuses him of sexually assaulting her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, a day after the father of her friend was found murdered with his throat slit and eyelids glued along the roadside at Washermenpet. Police said, the woman confessed saying the deceased, aged 54, had sexually abused her ever since she was 18 and blackmailed her with videos he had recorded. Unable to bear the harassment, she asked the man to come to a lonely place, glued his eyelids on the pretext of giving him a surprise and slit his throat.

Passersby on Monday night noticed the man dead on Cross Road in Washermenpet and alerted the police. The deceased was identified as Sekar (54) of Mettu Street in Sathangadu. Quoting the ‘confession’, an investigation officer said, “She was sexually assaulted by Sekar for over four-and-a half years and even her own family members did not offer help. Her family initially suspected her to have been in a consensual relationship with Sekar when she used to visit his house.”

Revenge for abuse? Girl kills friend’s dad

“However, over the years, she could not get out of his clutches and was sexually assaulted several times. Recently, the woman decided to marry another person, which infuriated Sekar. He allegedly threatened her and her family members of leaking her obscene photos online if she married another person,” added the police.

“On Monday, the woman asked Sekar to come with her to Adyar and from there they went to a lonely area at Washermenpet, where they usually meet. Even as they were speaking, the woman asked Sekar to close his eyes as she had a ‘surprise gift’ for him. She quickly applied a strong glue on his eyes and slit his throat,” the police said. As there was nobody around at that time, police received information about the body late in the night. The New Washermenpet police registered a case and arrested her.