Guv, EPS extend Christmas greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders on Tuesday extended Christmas greetings. “On this happy occasion, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters.

The Life of Jesus Christ expounded the message of love, peace, mercy, compassion and tolerance to the entire mankind. Christmas teaches us to keep learning the art of giving and receiving and making family, friends and acquaintances happy,” the Governor said in his message. The CM said, “Jesus Christ blessed the world with the message of love and compassion. On this happy occasion let love, peace and brotherhood blossom. My heartiest greetings to the Christians.”