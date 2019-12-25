Home Cities Chennai

Here's where you can watch the rare annular solar eclipse in Chennai

In Chennai, the only partial phase of the eclipse will be visible.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of solar eclipse seen from Kochi. (EPS |A Sanesh)

A view of solar eclipse seen from Kochi. (EPS |A Sanesh)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rare annular solar eclipse will take place on Thursday morning after a gap of nine years. The eclipse can be viewed from several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

S Soundararajaperumal, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, told Express elaborate arrangement have been made for the public to witness the eclipse at Birla Planetarium.

However, he cautioned that it would be unsafe to look at the Sun directly. "Even during a partial or annular eclipse, one should not attempt to view the Sun without any eye protection. Permanent eye injury or loss of eyesight may happen. We made arrangement at Periyar Science and Technology Centre to witness the eclipse safely," he said.

In Chennai, the only partial phase of the eclipse will be visible. However, at maximum eclipse, 84.7 per cent disk of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. The eclipse will begin at 8.09 am and end at 11.19 am. Maximum eclipse will be at 9.35 am.

ALSO READ | Don’t view eclipse with naked eye: Experts

The annular phase will be visible in Uthagamandalam, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Trichy and Pudukkottai. "This is a rare event. Earlier, on January 15, 2010, India witnessed an annular eclipse. After Thursday, on June 21, 2020, an annular eclipse will occur and will be visible in India, which will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand. In Tamil Nadu, the next annular eclipse will occur only on May 21, 2031,"  Soundararajaperumal said.

How annular eclipse occurs?

The moon moves in an elliptical orbit around the Earth. Due to this, the Moon sometimes comes closer to the Earth and some times goes farther to the Earth. The Moon’s distance from Earth
(centre-to-centre) varies with mean values of 363,396 km at perigee (closest) to 405,504 km at apogee (most distant). When it is farther away, its apparent size as seen from the Earth slightly diminishes.

During this time if an eclipse of the Sun takes place, the Moon will not be able to completely block the entire Sun. An annulus of the outer regions of the Sun will still be visible during the maximum eclipse. So this kind of eclipse is known as an annular eclipse.

The path of the eclipse will begin in Saudi Arabia and move east through southern India. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout most of Asia. The annular phase of the eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, southern India, Sri Lanka, Sumatra, Malaysia, Maldives, Indonesia, Singapore, other parts of Southeast Asia and some parts of Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Annular eclipse solar eclipse eclipse
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp