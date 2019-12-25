Siblings suicide due to unemployment?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two siblings, both engineering graduates, killed themselves in their house at Kasimedu on Monday. The deceased were identified as A Irudayaraj and A Arokya Akash from Kasi Garden in Kasimedu. Police said that Irudayaraj was a BTech graduate and Arokya Akash was a BE graduate. Preliminary investigation revealed that Arokya Akash who recently got fired from an IT company was into drugs and hanged himself on the first floor of his house when the family members were not around.

Irudayaraj who happened to return on Monday afternoon, found his brother hanging from the ceiling and informed the police and sent the body to the government hospital. However, after informing his mother about Arokya’s death, Irudayaraj killed self before his mother returned from the relatives’ house using the same noose as his brother.

Police suspect that Irudayaraj who is also searching for a job, killed self over the death of his brother. The Kasimedu police registered a case and further investigation is on.(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline

044-24640050)