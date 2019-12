By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has introduced tourist tickets in Chennai suburban routes. Passengers can travel anywhere in suburban section, Beach-Chengalpattu, Beach-Tiruvallur, suburban terminal-Tiruvallur, suburban terminal-Gummidipoondi and Beach-Velachery MRTS section.

There will be no restriction on the number of trips and the ticket holder can board and get down at any station. “The tickets are valid till midnight of the day and can be booked three days in advance”, the release said.