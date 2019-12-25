Home Cities Chennai

Think twice before gifting a pet to someone

People who give animals as presents might have good intentions, but it is unfair to gift an animal to anyone as they might not be able to take proper care of the fur babies right away

Published: 25th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Debaleena Ghosh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though many people think of a pet to be the ideal gift, we who work with animals, strongly discourage giving animals as gifts. Taking in a pet is a permanent commitment, and shouldn’t be done as a rash decision or as a surprise for someone. Animals are family members whose adoption needs thorough consideration. No matter how much children may beg, do not gift animals.

In general, children often lose the excitement of a novelty rapidly and in few days’ time the gifted animal will not be as desirable as it was at the beginning.  After having been played enough, the unexpected living gift, in most cases, is passed into someone’s good hands — friends or family. Before choosing a living gift, ask yourself how well you are aware of the needs and demands of the future owner.

All puppies, kittens, rabbits and ferrets look cute, but that doesn’t mean they will be compatible with the recipients’ activity level, experience and personality. A pet is for life, not just for a birthday or Christmas. Sure, that kitten or puppy might look cute peeking out of a gift basket, but adding an animal companion to the family is an important decision that requires making a lifetime commitment to care for him or her. Remember: a new puppy or kitten could be a part of the family for 15 years or longer. Animals aren’t like other gifts. They require lots of time, patience and money.

There are many costs associated with raising an animal, such as food and medical appointments. Also pets require a lot of attention and care. When the reality of the care and commitment needed for the animal sets in, many can lose interest fast, and the deal over who will walk the dog or clean the cat’s litter box can easily become a point of contention.

How much space the animal needs and the right environment are also important considerations. For this reason, it’s important that the animal is suitable for the lifestyle and temperament of the person who will be responsible for him or her. If someone is giving an animal as a gift, it is unlikely they will have taken into consideration all those aspects, particularly not if it’s a surprise gift. If you’re thinking about giving a furry friend as a gift, stick to the kind found in toy shops.

Although people who give animals as gifts might have good intentions, it is unfair to give an animal to anyone, without knowing that the person wants that particular animal as a companion and is willing and able to give it a lifetime of proper care. So do not ever think of gifting a life as a surprise gift to any of your loved ones. It is always the animal who pays the price.

They will suffer more as they go from home to home or spend their lives in a shelter. Hence, the answer to questions about whether or not to give a pet as a gift is NOT to do it, especially as a surprise. The author is former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp