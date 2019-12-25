Think twice before gifting a pet to someone

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though many people think of a pet to be the ideal gift, we who work with animals, strongly discourage giving animals as gifts. Taking in a pet is a permanent commitment, and shouldn’t be done as a rash decision or as a surprise for someone. Animals are family members whose adoption needs thorough consideration. No matter how much children may beg, do not gift animals.

In general, children often lose the excitement of a novelty rapidly and in few days’ time the gifted animal will not be as desirable as it was at the beginning. After having been played enough, the unexpected living gift, in most cases, is passed into someone’s good hands — friends or family. Before choosing a living gift, ask yourself how well you are aware of the needs and demands of the future owner.

All puppies, kittens, rabbits and ferrets look cute, but that doesn’t mean they will be compatible with the recipients’ activity level, experience and personality. A pet is for life, not just for a birthday or Christmas. Sure, that kitten or puppy might look cute peeking out of a gift basket, but adding an animal companion to the family is an important decision that requires making a lifetime commitment to care for him or her. Remember: a new puppy or kitten could be a part of the family for 15 years or longer. Animals aren’t like other gifts. They require lots of time, patience and money.

There are many costs associated with raising an animal, such as food and medical appointments. Also pets require a lot of attention and care. When the reality of the care and commitment needed for the animal sets in, many can lose interest fast, and the deal over who will walk the dog or clean the cat’s litter box can easily become a point of contention.

How much space the animal needs and the right environment are also important considerations. For this reason, it’s important that the animal is suitable for the lifestyle and temperament of the person who will be responsible for him or her. If someone is giving an animal as a gift, it is unlikely they will have taken into consideration all those aspects, particularly not if it’s a surprise gift. If you’re thinking about giving a furry friend as a gift, stick to the kind found in toy shops.

Although people who give animals as gifts might have good intentions, it is unfair to give an animal to anyone, without knowing that the person wants that particular animal as a companion and is willing and able to give it a lifetime of proper care. So do not ever think of gifting a life as a surprise gift to any of your loved ones. It is always the animal who pays the price.

They will suffer more as they go from home to home or spend their lives in a shelter. Hence, the answer to questions about whether or not to give a pet as a gift is NOT to do it, especially as a surprise. The author is former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs.