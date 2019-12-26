A Merry Margazhi

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: As the church bell rang at Annai Velankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar, the hallway echoed...Hallelujah. People thronged the corridors to offer their prayers. Sixty-eight-year-old Mary Arulsamy lit a candle after attending her morning mass at 10 and waded her way through the crowd to hail an autorickshaw. The retired teacher has never missed a kutcheri on Christmas day in the past 12 years. The tradition continues even after her husband’s demise in 2015. On Wednesday morning, she was headed to Brahma Gana Sabha to attend a special pattimandram on the topic of music versus literature with orators and singers.

“This year, I missed Sudha Raghunathan’s concert at Krishna Gana Sabha. I usually sift through the schedules at different sabhas and choose a convenient time slot. I’ve been inclined to Carnatic music since childhood and learned classical music for five years. My husband and I would go sabha-hopping. There’s a different vibe about attending a concert after prayers on the auspicious day of Christmas,” said Mary.

Music for all

Historians say, the Margazhi music season began in the late 1920s as a means of entertainment for British officials in India who had Christmas holidays during this Tamil month. Now, December is synonymous with Margazhi and Christmas. The air is celebratory and reverberates different ragas as the aroma of plum cake wafts through the corners of the city lined with bakeries.A few sabhas have a set of artistes who’ve been performing on Christmas for decades. Bharat Kalachar in T Nagar is one such. This is their 33rd Margazhi Mahotsav.

“Holidays are always special because patrons make time to listen to their favourite artistes perform. For the past 30 years, it’s been a ritual for veena exponent Kannan Balakrishnan to perform in the morning, and violinists Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi in the evening. We usually have a dance performance by Padma Subrahmanyam but she wasn’t available this time. Instead, a performance choreographed by dancer Krishnakumari Narendran was held. It has become a sentiment for these people to perform,” said Y Gee Mahendra, secretary of Bharat Kalachar.This sabha has recently introduced a 1 pm slot for budding musicians. Wednesday’s performance featured vocalist Pavithra Balajee, a disciple of Sankari Krishnan; violinist Arushi Ramesh; mridangist Jayendra Kumar; and Martin Babu on tabla. The songs were dedicated to late Tamizh poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi.

Universal language

Martin is a fourth-generation musician. He’s been playing tabla for the past ten years. “Our ancestors played the harmonium, violin and tabla contrary to guitar or piano which are considered the first choice for Christians to play. I first learned from my father, Babu. Many people have asked why I play Carnatic instruments, but it gives me happiness and runs in the blood. There are many similarities between Christian keerthanai and Carnatic keerthanai. Only the God that we sing in praise of differs. My grandfather has played the harmonium for Thevaram and Thiruppugazh,” said Martin, a disciple of D Chandrajith.Martin has been playing during the Margazhi season for the past five years. He has slots for 15 concerts this year.

Devaraj Fernandes who attended Martin Babu’s concert reminisced the Christmas mornings of a decade ago that were packed with concerts. “I’d go for the midnight mass at Santhome Cathedral Basilica so that I get to attend early morning kutcheri. The 8 am slot is allotted to senior artistes. Breakfast before and lunch after the concert at the canteen was and continues to be a tradition. I’d even skip Christmas lunch for this. I’d sit through, attend the 4 pm slot and leave after that. I enjoy Carnatic music as much as I love carols. In my younger days, people used to be surprised that I went to sabhas. Now it’s so common for Christians to visit. Musicians have also started performing Carnatic versions of Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” said the 51-year-old civil engineer.Artistes like Martin Babu and patrons like Mary and Devaraj remind us that choirs and kutcheris consumed together truly define the spirit of the season.